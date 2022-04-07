dayton-daily-news logo
CareSource exec wins Hobson award in coalition ‘fly-in’

The Dayton Development Coalition has been traveling to Washington, D.C. each year for 33 years, part of its annual “fly-in” where the community, which hosts the largest single-site employer in the state with Wright-Patterson Air Force Base. But this year, they come at a particularly relevant time.

Local News
By
1 hour ago

The Dayton Development Coalition honored Dan McCabe, recently retired chief of staff for Dayton’s CareSource and chief executive of the CareSource Foundation, during its annual ‘”fly-in” trip to Washington, D.C. this week.

The Dave Hobson Dayton Region Advocate Award goes to a leader who has exemplified “an effective, strong advocate for the region,” said Jeff Hoagland, president and CEO of the coalition. “Dan’s collaborative leadership had guided major efforts across the Dayton region for decades.”

The award, named after former U.S. Rep. Dave Hobson, a Springfield Republican, honors regional leaders for advocacy on behalf of the Dayton area.

Presented at the coalition’s Annual Community Leader Fly-In, past recipients include Montgomery County Commissioner Debbie Lieberman, Barbara Mills, Derek Porter, Scott Sullivan, retired Air Force Gen. Lester L. Lyles and many others.

The list of local organizations to which McCabe has devoted time over nearly three decades is a long one. It includes the Miami Council of the Boy Scouts of America, the Dayton Area Chamber of Commerce, the Downtown Dayton Partnership, the University of Dayton’s College of Arts and Sciences and many others.

Since 2006, the CareSource Foundation has awarded more than $25 million to nonprofits that are working to eliminate poverty, provide services to low-and moderate-income families, encourage healthy communities and more.

“In retirement, Dan will continue to serve on a number of boards,” the coalition said in a release. “He is looking forward to spending more time with his grandchildren and traveling with his wife of nearly 40 years, Jean.”

The fly-in trip has long been a chance for coalition leaders and allies to approach leaders in Washington, D.C. with a unified voice in lobbying and advocacy efforts.

The trip was made virtual in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic two years ago, delayed until September last year — but the traditional springtime pilgrimage is happening this year.

This year, a record 160 leaders made the trip, the coalition said.

“The Dayton region’s leaders won’t sit on the sidelines,” Hoagland said. “We take great pride in how business, government, academia, and the non-profit sector come together to support our region and speak with one voice.”

