Carlisle Food Truck Rally weekly event begins today

This week’s theme is public safety

The Carlisle Food Truck Rally will begin its 2023 season from 5 to 8 p.m. today at Roscoe Roof Park to roll out the 2023 season.

Featured food trucks today include Smokin Double D’s chicken, pork, briskets, mac bowls and cornbread; Little Boijon Asian Cuisine featuring egg rolls, chicken fried rice, and bubble tea; Claybourne Grill with cheeseburgers, wraps, tacos and more; Totally Awesome Kettle Corn with kettle corn and lemonade;, and Little Trolleys Donuts with coffee and donuts.

Heather Meadows, who owns a food truck, Heather’s Sweet Treats, and City Councilwoman Debbie Kemper have been the co-organizers of the event for the past two years. Meadows said several food trucks will be at the park on Thursday evenings through September with a different weekly theme.

She said each week will have the goal having different trucks along with different activities.

“I do own a food truck myself, Heather’s Sweet Treats, which is one reason I’ve stepped up to help plus it’s a great thing for the community.”

Meadows said this week’s theme is safety week with visits from the Carlisle Fire Department, the Joint Emergency Medical Services, the Warren County Sheriff’s Office’s K-9 dog, and a school bus from the Carlisle Local Schools to promote bus safety.

