X

Cat seriously injured in Trotwood: ‘His entire body has been burnt’

Crime & Law
By
36 minutes ago

A cat suffered serious injuries when it was burned Wednesday evening and then reportedly fell from the top floor of a three-story apartment building in Trotwood.

Our Farm Sanctuary based in Tipp City said police contacted them and that a volunteer retrieved the cat, which is now under veterinary care. They were told someone flicked a lit cigarette at the cat because it was hissing and then the cat caught fire and fell, said Sophia Kartsonis.

“The volunteer that transported the cat said she couldn’t even keep her windows up because of the strong smell of accelerant in the car,” she said.

The cat, now named Fotis, is believed to be about a year old and possibly had long hair.

“His injuries are serious in that his entire body has been burnt. … At this time the extent of the burns on the skin does not seem life-threatening, but with burns the severity reveals itself over the course of 48 hours,” Kartsonis said.

Trotwood police Sgt. Kim DeLong confirmed the incident happened in Trotwood. She said police do not have a person of interest yet but are continuing to investigate.

In Other News
1
John Carter case: Unsealed docs reveal insights, but no cause of...
2
Woman indicted in OVI crash that injured pedestrian in Harrison Twp.
3
Hamilton man arraigned in strangulation death case; victim’s family...
4
Man charged with murder in US 35 shooting in Riverside accused of...
5
Suspect not located after SWAT searches Harrison Twp. apartment complex

About the Author

Follow Jen Balduf on twitter

Jen Roppel Balduf covers breaking news for the Dayton Daily News. She earned a bachelor of science in journalism degree from Ohio University and also writes for the Journal-News, Springfield News-Sun and Dayton.com.

© 2023 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top