Cat diagnoses dog’s ear infection

Last month, Teddy, our 9-year–old Lab, came up to me demanding scratches behind his ears. Obviously, I complied. But as I was scratching him, my usual comment of “Teddy, you’re a good boy” was replaced with “Teddy, you stink.”

I turned to my husband, Teddy’s all-around go-to-guy, and said, “Ed, your boy needs a bath.”

The next evening, I watched Pip, our 4-year-old cat, walk past Teddy lounging in the living room, stop and sniff both of the dog’s ears before moving on to the porch.

It took me about 60 seconds to realize my “bath” assessment from the day before was wrong.

“Ed, please check Teddy’s ears,” I said. “I think he has an ear infection.”

A quick examination revealed my new assessment was correct — and entirely predictable.

Noted vet Elizabeth Racine, writing for the American Kennel Club, says, “Ear infections are common conditions in dogs, especially those with floppy ears such as Basset Hounds and Cocker Spaniels. An estimated 20% of dogs have some form of ear disease.”

Another vet, Amanda Simonson wrote for PetMD that Labs and Golden Retrievers are prone to allergies and underlying predispositions, which can lead to chronic or recurring ear infections.

So Teddy, simply by nature of his breed, is susceptible. And, come to think of it, last month wasn’t the first time he’s had an ear infection.

Racine explains that Teddy’s ear canals are more vertical than ours, “forming an L‑shape that tends to hold fluid. This makes dogs more prone to ear infections. Ear infections are typically caused by bacteria, yeast or a combination of both. In puppies, ear mites can also be a source of infection.”

Some reasons Teddy could develop an ear infection include wax buildup, allergies or excess moisture.

Getting to the source of our beloved pooch’s ear infections was easy. Teddy loves dunking, walking, floating, splashing and swimming in water.

Whether it is the pond at Francis Kennels in Xena, where he goes weekly to play with his canine pals, or his summer vacation swims in Lake Michigan’s cool water, the size of the body of water makes no difference. He thoroughly enjoys water.

Teddy’s floppy ears are perfect for trapping and holding excess moisture and gunk he can get from playing in the pond or the lake, creating a fertile area for bacteria and yeast to grow.

From reading a pile of research on dog ear infections and my family’s own experiences with Teddy, a trip to his vet is called for when we first notice the possible ear infections signs. This is one health issue we can try to prevent but can’t cure.

At Teddy’s appointment, his vet examined both ears, gently cleaned them and administered the first round of medicine. We finished the seven-day course of medicine at home.

To try and lessen the number of ear infections Teddy has, Ed routinely cleans the dog’s ears, particularly in the warmer months when the pooch is enjoying the pond and the lake more.

Ed uses an over-the-counter liquid. When finished with an ear, Dad closes the earflap and massages the base of the ear, Teddy’s favorite part of the routine.

Ed finishes up by gently wiping the clean ear for any excess liquid.

A silver lining from this experience? Pip has been added to our medical team. The cat’s nose diagnosed the potential health problem faster than either human involved.

SOME SYMPTOMS OF DOG EAR INFECTIONS

Head shaking

Scratching at the affected ear

Dark discharge

Odor

Redness and swelling of the ear canal

Pain

SOURCE: https://www.akc.org/expert-advice/health/dog-ear-infections/

Karin Spicer is a member of The Dog Writers Association of America. She lives in Greene County with her family and two furry pets who inspire her. She can be reached at spicerkarin@gmail.com.