Cause of the Week: Medical research

“Research is to see what everybody else has seen, and to think what nobody else has thought.” – Albert Szent-Gyorgyi

Good health can be fleeting, and negative health diagnoses can come without warning. Worldwide, diseases lower the quality of life for patients, their families and entire communities. Recent medical advances have improved survivability rates, helped those infected manage their disease, and find vaccines and treatments effective against new, emerging diseases. Although scientific advancements have greatly improved medical treatments and protocols with research, there is more to be done. Health professionals, scientists and medical researchers are forming innovative partnerships across all sectors – government, industry, academia and other nonprofit organizations – to spur innovation by bright, young scientists.