Cause of the Week: Medical research

The Combined Federal Campaign (CFC) is the official workplace giving campaign of the federal government, allowing federal employees and retirees to pledge monetary support and volunteer time to approved charities. This year’s campaign runs from Sept. 21 to Jan. 15, 2021, under the theme of “Show Some Love: Be the Face of Change.”'
Each week is dedicated to raising awareness for a specific cause including ending hunger, eradicating poverty, mental health and other issues important to the federal workforce community locally and across the nation. Federal workers can contribute to any of the thousands of participating charities by visiting the online pledge portal at https://GiveCFC.org or for this week’s cause, https://ohiocfc.givecfc.org/medical-research.
This week’s cause: Medical research
“Research is to see what everybody else has seen, and to think what nobody else has thought.” – Albert Szent-Gyorgyi
Good health can be fleeting, and negative health diagnoses can come without warning. Worldwide, diseases lower the quality of life for patients, their families and entire communities. Recent medical advances have improved survivability rates, helped those infected manage their disease, and find vaccines and treatments effective against new, emerging diseases. Although scientific advancements have greatly improved medical treatments and protocols with research, there is more to be done. Health professionals, scientists and medical researchers are forming innovative partnerships across all sectors – government, industry, academia and other nonprofit organizations – to spur innovation by bright, young scientists.
Funding, made possible in part by CFC gifts and pledges, can underwrite new research projects; develop new, more-effective treatments; address disparities in outcomes; and make resources available for local patients. Research drives forward new treatments and provides hope.
CFC charities run programs to help fund and assist medical professionals in ongoing searches for the cure to improve lives of the affected and their loved ones.