CBC begs for donors at ‘Trick or Treat’ blood drive

The Community Blood Center will give away a bag of treats to donors for the Friday “Trick or Treat” blood drive, which comes at a critical time to sustain the blood supply.
Everyone who registers to donate will get a goody bag that includes a $10 Kroger gift card, a McDonald’s sandwich coupon, the new “Together We Give” mask, a choice of any of the three “Wake Up & Donate” T-shirt designs and a full-size candy bar.
The blood drive is from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Dayton CBC Donation Center, 349 S. Main St. in Dayton. Donors must make an appointment at www.DonorTime.com or 937-461-3220.
The drive also is a chance to win a luxury Sleep Number bed in the “Wake Up & Give” drawing sponsored by Sleep Number. Everyone who registers to donate is automatically included in the drawing. Saturday is the last day to enter.
Dayton McDonald’s operator Debbie Wright donated free sandwich coupons to all Dayton CBC donors every Friday in October.
Type O blood remains in high demand and in short supply. There were only 24 blood drives in the CBC region this week after nine cancellations. Others that have not canceled at businesses and schools are at reduced capacity, according to the CBC.
Hospital use of COVID-19 Convalescent Plasma has surged and CBC also is calling on CCP donors. The antibody-rich plasma from those who have recovered from COVID-19 is used to treat coronavirus patients. Donors receive the “COVID-19 Crisis Warrior” T-shirt. Learn more and register to donate CCP at www.GivingBlood.org or call 937-461-3220.