CBC begs for donors at ‘Trick or Treat’ blood drive

Everyone who registers to donate will get a goody bag that includes a $10 Kroger gift card, a McDonald’s sandwich coupon, the new “Together We Give” mask, a choice of any of the three “Wake Up & Donate” T-shirt designs and a full-size candy bar.

The blood drive is from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Dayton CBC Donation Center, 349 S. Main St. in Dayton. Donors must make an appointment at www.DonorTime.com or 937-461-3220.