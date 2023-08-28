Cedar Cliff Schools seek new superintendent; Mason to join Greene County ESC

Cedar Cliff Local Schools Superintendent Chad Mason has announced his plans to depart the school district at the end of December.

Mason will take a new position as the Career Connections Coordinator with the Greene County Educational Service Center, after beginning his 11th year with the school district in Cedarville this fall.

“I have been honored to serve as the Superintendent of the Cedar Cliff Local School District for the last decade. This is truly a tremendous school district, with a wonderful staff, and one-of-a-kind community,” Mason said via email Thursday.

Mason will serve as superintendent through the end of the calendar year 2023. The district posted the details of its search process for the superintendent position last week, setting an application deadline of Oct. 20. The district plans to choose its next superintendent by the end of November.

Cedar Cliff is one of the smallest school districts in the greater Dayton area, with about 550 students, according to the Ohio Department of Education. The district averaged 4 out of 5 stars on the components of its most recent state report card.

“I am certain the Board of Education will work with the staff and community during the search process and find a great superintendent to continue the tradition of excellence here in Cedar Cliff,” Mason said.

Mason said he had “many fond memories” of his time with the district, including his son graduating from Cedarville High School.

“I am excited to work with (Superintendent) Terry Strieter at the ESC in this new role assisting the Greene County school districts, the local business community, and the students of Greene County. This is a new position with a new challenge for me — I am excited to begin this process as well,” he said.