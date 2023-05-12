Centerville names new special education director

Centerville City Schools has named Rebecca Furbay as the director of special education, beginning Aug. 1.
Furbay has 28 years of experience in the field of special education, with 10 years at the administrative level, Centerville Schools said.
Most recently, she has served as the director of student services for Euclid City Schools near Cleveland, where she is responsible for all special education and Section 504 services and compliance for students, ages 3-22. She also has administrative experience with the Ohio Department of Education and three other school districts in Ohio.
As Director of Special Education, Furbay will oversee all aspects of the Centerville Schools’ special education program, including intervention specialists, paraprofessionals, school psychologists and related services.
The position was posted in April, and a committee reviewed more than 44 resumes, then interviewed 10 internal and external applicants prior to making its selection.
Furbay’s contract is expected to be approved by the Centerville Board of Education during its May 15 work session. She will work closely with the district’s leadership team, staff, students and parents as she transitions to Centerville Schools.
About the Author