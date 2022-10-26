Centerville seeking funds to support $5.5 million Benham’s Grove project

The city will submit a funding request by early next month to the region’s Priority Development and Advocacy Committee (PDAC) process, which is overseen by the Dayton Development Coalition. That panel establishes a list of priority projects for which it will seek state and federal funding — projects that benefit the economic development, health, education or quality of life in the region, according to the DDC.

“Funds would be used to enhance Benham’s Grove as both an event center and public gathering space in the heart of Uptown,” according to an Oct. 14 memorandum to Davis from Joey O’Brien, Centerville’s interim economic development administrator and assistant city planner.

The city acquired the land in 1991 and renovated its facilities, which opened the following year as a community gathering place for events ranging from weddings to art shows. Among its features are the Gerber House, cottage, barn and gazebo, according to its website. It is located on land settled more than 200 years ago.

After the $3.1 million for the event center, city estimates show another $1.6 million going toward upgrades of Gerber House, the cottage, barn, gazebo, grounds and walkways, parking and storage/service building. The remaining $700,000 is expected to come from “soft costs” like architectural and engineering fees. Those numbers are estimates and will likely change, city officials said.

Centerville first solicited a Request for Proposals for Benham’s Grove in July 2021, Davis said. A city advisory group created a five-year business plan for the site last fall, he said.

The city also contracted with LWC Inc. of Dayton for $87,335 for a Benham’s Grove master plan.

Centerville was awarded $200,000 in state capital funding this summer to go toward the cost of building a new permanent structure that would double the event season and effectively replace the rented tent, Davis said.

“The goal of the new event center is to enable Benham’s Grove to host events year-round, host larger events and host events concurrently with other buildings in the complex,” Davis said. “A work group including architects and three city council members (helped with the design of) the new building concept to be a unique asset in the Dayton area, as well as to fit into the style and scale of the existing Benham’s Grove complex.”

Davis said another important component to the master plan is renovation of the Gerber House, which will update the interior and exterior of the house and “emphasize its charm.” Additionally, it will include better use of the property and layout, he said.

This story includes reporting by Staff Writer Nick Blizzard.