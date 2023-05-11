Centerville to get new Dayton Children’s Hospital Kids Express location

While there are many retail clinics for adults, Dayton Children’s said that Kids Express is “the only option in Ohio with care that is just right for kids and focused on their unique needs.”

The new location will be 1.5 miles, or about a 5-minute drive from the Cincinnati Children’s location that opened at 6555 Clyo Road on March 6.

More about Kids Express

Current locations: Springboro, Beavercreek, West Chester and Mason

Hours: Open 7 days a week : 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., Monday to Friday. 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

Conditions seen: Kids Express is available for minor conditions that would normally be seen by a pediatrician such as ear infections, colds, pink eye, rashes etc.

Additional services: Video visits are also available 7 days a week from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. to anyone in Ohio.

Ages seen: 6 weeks to 21 years

Learn more: www.childrensdayton.org/kids-express-info