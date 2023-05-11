Centerville to get new Dayton Children’s Hospital Kids Express location

Dayton Children’s Hospital is opening a Kids Express location in Centerville this fall.
The new 2,400-square-foot location will be located at 6044 Wilmington Pike in the Sugarcreek Plaza and include five patient exam rooms, including one dedicated to telehealth.
Kids Express is a quick pediatric health care center for minor conditions such as colds, flu, pink eye, ear infections and rashes when a child’s pediatrician isn’t available. It combines the convenience of a retail clinic approach and online scheduling with the pediatric expertise of a specially trained nurse practitioner.
“We know that parents have come to love Kids Express as an option for care when their kids are sick,” Dr. Lisa Ziemnik, division chief of Dayton Children’s Kids Express and urgent care, said in a statement. “We are excited to expand this offering to the families in the Centerville region and beyond.”
The facility will be the fifth of these pediatric healthcare locations in the region, joining Kids Express locations in Greene County (Beavercreek), Warren County (Mason and Springboro) and Butler County (West Chester Twp.)
While there are many retail clinics for adults, Dayton Children’s said that Kids Express is “the only option in Ohio with care that is just right for kids and focused on their unique needs.”
The new location will be 1.5 miles, or about a 5-minute drive from the Cincinnati Children’s location that opened at 6555 Clyo Road on March 6.
More about Kids Express
Current locations: Springboro, Beavercreek, West Chester and Mason
Hours: Open 7 days a week : 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., Monday to Friday. 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.
Conditions seen: Kids Express is available for minor conditions that would normally be seen by a pediatrician such as ear infections, colds, pink eye, rashes etc.
Additional services: Video visits are also available 7 days a week from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. to anyone in Ohio.
Ages seen: 6 weeks to 21 years
Learn more: www.childrensdayton.org/kids-express-info
