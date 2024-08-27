Centerville’s Main Street traffic faces 3 days of construction next week

Credit: Tom Gilliam

Credit: Tom Gilliam

Local News
By
Aug 27, 2024
X

North Main Street (Ohio 48) near the heart of Centerville will have daytime lane closures for three days next week, Tuesday, Sept. 3 through Thursday, Sept. 5, according to Centerville city officials.

Contractors will close both northbound lanes of Ohio 48 in front of Benham’s Grove between 8:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. to install gas service to the facilty’s new event center.

During closure hours on those three days, northbound drivers on North Main Street will be limited to the center lane only, while southbound traffic will use its usual two lanes, city officials said. The lane closure will stretch roughly from Benham’s Grove to Bradstreet Road.

There will be no dedicated turn lane in the work zone, but traffic will still be permitted to make left turns in the area, which includes several businesses.

Crews will have advanced warning devices and signs in place, according to the city. The lane closures will only be in effect from 8:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. each day, and all lanes will open again each evening.

In Other News
1
COMMUNITY GEMS: Dayton woman ‘always willing to help others’ through...
2
Grippo’s potato chips as an ice cream topping? This shop has it for a...
3
Dayton police warn of dangers of overcorrecting following recent...
4
Piqua Station is a new hub for coworking, restaurants and other...
5
Holiday at Home, AlterFest make Kettering ‘festival central’ this...

About the Author

Follow Jeremy P. Kelley on facebookFollow Jeremy P. Kelley on twitter

Jeremy Kelley is the assistant news editor for the Dayton Daily News. Jeremy is a Cincinnati native and has lived in the Dayton area for 30-plus years.

© 2024 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top