Centerville’s Main Street traffic faces 3 days of construction next week

During closure hours on those three days, northbound drivers on North Main Street will be limited to the center lane only, while southbound traffic will use its usual two lanes, city officials said. The lane closure will stretch roughly from Benham’s Grove to Bradstreet Road.

There will be no dedicated turn lane in the work zone, but traffic will still be permitted to make left turns in the area, which includes several businesses.

Crews will have advanced warning devices and signs in place, according to the city. The lane closures will only be in effect from 8:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. each day, and all lanes will open again each evening.