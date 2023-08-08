Central State lands federal funding to use in drone farming research

Central State University has received over $1.6 million in research and education funding from the United States Department of Agriculture’s National Institute of Food and Agriculture (USDA NIFA).

The three innovative projects that have received funding will focus on unmanned aerial systems (UAS), nutrition education and weight management, and the use of a perennial flower species to improve honey production.

One proposal, “Building Education and Research Capacity of Unmanned Aerial Systems at Central State University,” received $598,814 in USDA NIFA funding. It will strengthen Central State’s unmanned aerial systems educational capacity by developing new courses and providing practical teaching materials.

The Central State research team consists of Pratibha Gupta, research associate professor of food nutrition and health, and project grant director; and Mortenous Johnson, director, TRIO Student Support Services. The research will be supported by individuals from Lincoln University, Kentucky State University, the University of Toledo, and Ace Integrative Health in Mason, Ohio. Two Central State students will be involved as research assistants and data analysts. The project will take three years and include 300 participants.

For more information, go to www.centralstate.edu. STAFF REPORT

GREENE COUNTY

GCPH and WIC holding free baby showers

Greene County Public Health (GCPH) officials with the Women, Infants and Children (WIC) program have announced two special events for new moms during the month of August.

Are you expecting a new little one? Are you a breastfeeding Mother? Two community baby showers are planned:

· Friday, Aug. 11, 1:30-3:30 p.m. - Xenia YMCA, 336 S. Progress Dr., Xenia

· Monday, Aug. 14, 2-4 p.m. - Greene County Public Library, 1 E. Main St., Fairborn

To learn more about these events, call the WIC offices at 937-374-5641 (Xenia) or 937-879-4093 (Fairborn) or email jmagana@gcph.info. STAFF REPORT