BreakingNews
Ex-Montgomery County assistant prosecutor pleads to misdemeanors, rape charges dropped

Central State receives gift from Google

Local News
1 hour ago
X

Central State University’s John W. Garland College of Engineering, Science, Technology, and Agriculture (JWGCESTA) has received a second gift of $10,000 from Google to promote science and technology in the classroom.

The unrestricted award, which began on Aug. 30, will support Emdad Ahmed, CSU assistant professor of computer science, in his work related to TensorFlow machine learning courses at the University.

TensorFlow is a free and open-source software library for machine learning and artificial intelligence.

TensorFlow was originally developed by Google for internal research and production, and according to tensorflow.org, is an end-to-end platform that makes it easy to build and deploy machine learning models.

In Other News
1
2-vehicle crash in Darke County injures 2
2
Epiphany Lutheran Church service to honor ‘silent losses’
3
Shiloh Church sponsors fundraising walk for Foodbank this weekend...
4
Trotwood road to close this week for resurfacing
5
Candidate for Dayton Board of Education drops out of race
© 2023 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top