Central State receives gift from Google

Central State University’s John W. Garland College of Engineering, Science, Technology, and Agriculture (JWGCESTA) has received a second gift of $10,000 from Google to promote science and technology in the classroom.

The unrestricted award, which began on Aug. 30, will support Emdad Ahmed, CSU assistant professor of computer science, in his work related to TensorFlow machine learning courses at the University.

TensorFlow is a free and open-source software library for machine learning and artificial intelligence.

TensorFlow was originally developed by Google for internal research and production, and according to tensorflow.org, is an end-to-end platform that makes it easy to build and deploy machine learning models.