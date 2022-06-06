Central State’s $1.6M Upward Bound grant to help local high schoolers

Money from the five-year grant will pay for three faculty members and 10 current college students to provide weekly academic tutoring and other college-prep services to 63 high school students per year from Jefferson High School in Jefferson Twp., and Meadowdale and Thurgood Marshall High Schools in Dayton, according to CSU officials.

Each six-week long program also will provide those students with advisement in secondary and postsecondary course selection, ACT/SAT preparation, financial aid information and assistance with filing their FAFSA. Upward Bound’s programs during both the summer and academic year include pathways for students who dropped out to complete their high school education, financial literacy education, and access to professional mental health services.