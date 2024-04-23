Challenger Learning Center provides hands-on math, science education

The Center, which is next door to Kiser Elementary on Leo Street in Old North Dayton, contains a “Moon Room” complete with astronaut gear and a foam floor meant to resemble walking on the moon; a launch hallway where students buckle up for a simulated space launch complete with flashing lights, sounds, and fog; and the inside of a space shuttle where each student has an assigned task — whether it’s communicating to mission control, testing rock samples, or solving equations to help land the spacecraft.

“What we have here at Dayton Public Schools is truly special,” said Avril Gedman, Senior Flight Specialist at the Challenger Learning Center. “We want every child in this city to have the opportunity to fly a mission with us.”

Building upon its legacy of excellence, the Challenger Center recently unveiled new programs that are sure to ignite curiosity in students and fuel a passion for space exploration.

“Expedition to Mars” is the latest mission offered at the Challenger Center. Students participating in this immersive experience take part in a simulated landing on Mars and embark on a quest to find water, explore the planet, and look for signs of life. Students stationed at Mission Control on Phobos, one of Mars’ moons, work to ensure the mission is a success. This hands-on adventure challenges students to apply their science and math skills, but also encourages critical thinking and teamwork.

The Center also features a newly decorated hallway that also serves as an interactive timeline of space exploration history. This remarkable display chronicles humanity’s journey into space and even allows visitors to scan QR codes along the way for more information.

All Dayton Public Schools students have the opportunity to experience the Challenger Learning Center through field trips and school visits. The Challenger Center employees have a portable planetarium, STEM labs, and other engaging, hands-on activities that they can bring directly to the classroom.

As the Challenger Center gears up for summer, students will have even more opportunities to experience space through summer camps and STEM labs. These summer programs are open to all children in the Dayton area.

For more information about the Dayton Public Schools Challenger Learning Center, summer programs, or how to get involved, please visit DaytonPublic.com. To contact the Center directly, please email amgedman@daytonpublic.com or call 937-542-6143.