dayton-daily-news logo
X

Challenger’s protest to new Ohio Medicaid system denied

FILE
FILE

Local News | 3 hours ago
By Kaitlin Schroeder

An insurance company that has been fiercely challenging the DeWine administration’s overhaul of the Ohio Medicaid program had its appeal denied.

Paramount, an insurance affiliate of Toledo-based ProMedica, was the only contractor part of the current system that was not picked to be part of the new system.

Paramount filed a protest of the decision.

ExplorePREVIOUS COVERAGE: Ohio Medicaid announces CareSource wins bid to keep managing billions in state benefits

Ohio Medicaid said in a 30-page response shared with the media Wednesday afternoon that Paramount’s protest was found “without merit.”

The department wrote in its denial letter that Paramount’s application did not do as well as the other plans with reflecting or incorporating the goals of the overhauled program that the DeWine administration wants to implement.

“Paramount does not appear to fully grasp or otherwise has decided not to embrace the vision for the future of the program,” the state’s response stated.

The new system is expected to be launched early 2022.

The winning bids include Dayton-based CareSource, as well as UnitedHealthcare, Humana, Molina Healthcare, AmeriHealth Caritas, and Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield.

ExploreOhio overhauling $20B Medicaid program, but budget could pump the brakes

In Other News

© 2021 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top