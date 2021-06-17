Challenger’s protest to new Ohio Medicaid system denied

An insurance company that has been fiercely challenging the DeWine administration’s overhaul of the Ohio Medicaid program had its appeal denied.
Paramount, an insurance affiliate of Toledo-based ProMedica, was the only contractor part of the current system that was not picked to be part of the new system.
Paramount filed a protest of the decision.
Ohio Medicaid said in a 30-page response shared with the media Wednesday afternoon that Paramount’s protest was found “without merit.”
The department wrote in its denial letter that Paramount’s application did not do as well as the other plans with reflecting or incorporating the goals of the overhauled program that the DeWine administration wants to implement.
“Paramount does not appear to fully grasp or otherwise has decided not to embrace the vision for the future of the program,” the state’s response stated.
The new system is expected to be launched early 2022.
The winning bids include Dayton-based CareSource, as well as UnitedHealthcare, Humana, Molina Healthcare, AmeriHealth Caritas, and Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield.