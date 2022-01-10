Changing racial makeup of Dayton-area communities: What happened in 10 years?

The racial makeup of the Dayton region has shifted in the past decade, including in many long-segregated suburban communities that have become more diverse.
Several local experts said having neighbors who don’t look like you is a critical step in fighting racism, but the community is still a long way from true integration.
The Dayton Daily News studied the 2020 Census data released last year to better understand the makeup and changes to the communities in our region.
» WHAT DOES IT MEAN? Census data shows area communities diversifying
Here’s a look at the data itself:
Racial makeup of notable area municipalities
|Municipality
|Total
|% white
|% Black
|% Asian
|% other*
|Beavercreek
|46,549
|83.1%
|3.2%
|6.0%
|7.7%
|Beavercreek Twp.
|56,025
|82.8%
|3.2%
|6.1%
|7.9%
|Bellbrook
|7,317
|89.4%
|1.7%
|1.9%
|7.0%
|Cedarville
|4,257
|89.1%
|2.4%
|2.9%
|5.6%
|Centerville
|24,240
|82.7%
|5.8%
|3.8%
|7.7%
|Clayton
|13,310
|67.3%
|23.4%
|1.7%
|7.6%
|Dayton
|137,644
|47.6%
|40.7%
|1.4%
|10.3%
|Englewood
|13,463
|74.1%
|17.5%
|1.9%
|6.5%
|Fairborn
|34,510
|77.9%
|8.8%
|3.4%
|10.0%
|Franklin
|11,690
|90.6%
|2.4%
|0.8%
|6.1%
|Huber Heights
|43,439
|71.5%
|15.5%
|3.1%
|9.9%
|Kettering
|57,862
|84.5%
|5.3%
|1.9%
|8.3%
|Lebanon
|20,841
|88.0%
|2.8%
|1.1%
|8.1%
|Mason
|34,792
|68.6%
|4.2%
|18.4%
|8.7%
|Miami Twp.
|52,156
|80.8%
|7.3%
|3.6%
|8.3%
|Miamisburg
|19,923
|88.4%
|4.0%
|1.0%
|6.5%
|Moraine
|6,393
|73.3%
|14.7%
|2.7%
|9.3%
|Oakwood
|9,572
|87.6%
|1.2%
|3.4%
|7.8%
|Piqua
|20,354
|87.9%
|3.5%
|0.6%
|7.9%
|Riverside
|24,474
|77.9%
|8.5%
|2.9%
|10.7%
|Springboro
|19,062
|86.6%
|2.8%
|3.9%
|6.7%
|Tipp
|10,274
|91.8%
|1.1%
|1.3%
|5.8%
|Trotwood
|23,070
|24.4%
|69.0%
|0.4%
|6.2%
|Troy
|26,305
|85.4%
|4.1%
|3.0%
|7.5%
|Vandalia
|15,209
|84.9%
|6.9%
|1.6%
|6.7%
|Washington Twp.
|61,682
|80.8%
|5.3%
|6.6%
|7.3%
|West Carrollton
|13,129
|77.7%
|11.5%
|1.7%
|9.1%
|Xenia
|25,441
|79.2%
|11.1%
|0.7%
|9.0%
|Yellow Springs
|3,697
|78.6%
|9.1%
|1.2%
|11.1%
Change in racial makeup of notable area municipalities from 2010 to 2020
|Municipality
|Total
|% change
total
|% change
white
|% change
Black
|% change
Asian
|Beavercreek
|46,549
|3.0%
|-3.3%
|32.8%
|4.3%
|Beavercreek Twp.
|56,025
|7.4%
|0.5%
|33.9%
|9.4%
|Bellbrook
|7,317
|5.4%
|-1.9%
|43.2%
|178.4%
|Cedarville
|4,257
|5.9%
|-0.1%
|14.3%
|165.2%
|Centerville
|24,240
|1.0%
|-7.4%
|47.6%
|18.1%
|Clayton
|13,310
|0.8%
|-11.3%
|25.7%
|22.0%
|Dayton
|137,644
|-2.7%
|-10.5%
|-7.8%
|63.2%
|Englewood
|13,463
|0.0%
|-10.0%
|35.2%
|17.6%
|Fairborn
|34,510
|6.7%
|-2.0%
|21.5%
|14.4%
|Franklin
|11,690
|-0.7%
|-6.5%
|155.5%
|56.5%
|Huber Heights
|43,439
|14.0%
|2.5%
|35.9%
|38.7%
|Kettering
|57,862
|3.0%
|-6.0%
|66.6%
|49.9%
|Lebanon
|20,841
|4.0%
|-1.2%
|9.9%
|34.9%
|Mason
|34,792
|13.3%
|-8.7%
|44.8%
|132.4%
|Miami Twp.
|52,156
|2.8%
|-5.0%
|26.2%
|1.0%
|Miamisburg
|19,923
|-1.3%
|-7.0%
|28.9%
|1.5%
|Moraine
|6,393
|1.4%
|-8.4%
|20.2%
|108.4%
|Oakwood
|9,572
|4.0%
|-4.4%
|42.2%
|154.8%
|Piqua
|20,354
|-0.8%
|-5.6%
|5.6%
|-3.6%
|Riverside
|24,474
|-2.9%
|-13.2%
|24.0%
|48.8%
|Springboro
|19,062
|9.5%
|2.9%
|32.9%
|25.1%
|Tipp
|10,274
|6.0%
|1.5%
|101.9%
|-6.9%
|Trotwood
|23,070
|-5.6%
|-18.0%
|-4.4%
|7.4%
|Troy
|26,305
|5.0%
|-0.5%
|2.4%
|30.0%
|Vandalia
|15,209
|-0.2%
|-7.5%
|65.8%
|8.2%
|Washington Twp.
|61,682
|9.0%
|-0.9%
|49.9%
|56.5%
|West Carrollton
|13,129
|-0.1%
|-10.6%
|28.8%
|51.4%
|Xenia
|25,441
|-1.1%
|-4.5%
|-18.1%
|50.8%
|Yellow Springs
|3,697
|6.0%
|6.6%
|-19.4%
|-13.5%
Racial makeup of area counties
|County
|Total
|% white
|% Black
|% Asian
|% other*
|Greene County
|167,966
|81.7%
|6.8%
|3.3%
|8.2%
|Miami County
|108,774
|89.7%
|2.4%
|1.5%
|6.4%
|Montgomery County
|537,309
|67.9%
|21.2%
|2.4%
|8.5%
|Warren County
|242,337
|82.6%
|3.4%
|7.2%
|6.9%
Change in racial makeup of area counties from 2010 to 2020
|County
|Total
|% change
total
|% change
white
|% change
Black
|% change
Asian
|Greene County
|167,966
|4.0%
|-1.8%
|-1.7%
|18.0%
|Miami County
|108,774
|6.1%
|0.9%
|24.4%
|35.0%
|Montgomery County
|537,309
|0.4%
|-7.6%
|1.7%
|38.0%
|Warren County
|242,337
|13.9%
|4.0%
|19.4%
|109.0%
* Other races include: American Indian and Alaska Native, Native Hawaiian and Other Pacific Islander, other single races not otherwise included and those with two or more races
