Hamburger icon
dayton-daily-news logo
X

Changing racial makeup of Dayton-area communities: What happened in 10 years?

Credit: DaytonDailyNews

caption arrowCaption

Credit: DaytonDailyNews

Local News
By Eric Schwartzberg
58 minutes ago

The racial makeup of the Dayton region has shifted in the past decade, including in many long-segregated suburban communities that have become more diverse.

Several local experts said having neighbors who don’t look like you is a critical step in fighting racism, but the community is still a long way from true integration.

The Dayton Daily News studied the 2020 Census data released last year to better understand the makeup and changes to the communities in our region.

» WHAT DOES IT MEAN? Census data shows area communities diversifying

Here’s a look at the data itself:

Racial makeup of notable area municipalities

MunicipalityTotal% white% Black% Asian% other*
Beavercreek46,54983.1%3.2%6.0%7.7%
Beavercreek Twp.56,02582.8%3.2%6.1%7.9%
Bellbrook7,31789.4%1.7%1.9%7.0%
Cedarville4,25789.1%2.4%2.9%5.6%
Centerville24,24082.7%5.8%3.8%7.7%
Clayton13,31067.3%23.4%1.7%7.6%
Dayton137,64447.6%40.7%1.4%10.3%
Englewood13,46374.1%17.5%1.9%6.5%
Fairborn34,51077.9%8.8%3.4%10.0%
Franklin11,69090.6%2.4%0.8%6.1%
Huber Heights43,43971.5%15.5%3.1%9.9%
Kettering57,86284.5%5.3%1.9%8.3%
Lebanon20,84188.0%2.8%1.1%8.1%
Mason34,79268.6%4.2%18.4%8.7%
Miami Twp.52,15680.8%7.3%3.6%8.3%
Miamisburg19,92388.4%4.0%1.0%6.5%
Moraine6,39373.3%14.7%2.7%9.3%
Oakwood9,57287.6%1.2%3.4%7.8%
Piqua20,35487.9%3.5%0.6%7.9%
Riverside24,47477.9%8.5%2.9%10.7%
Springboro19,06286.6%2.8%3.9%6.7%
Tipp10,27491.8%1.1%1.3%5.8%
Trotwood23,07024.4%69.0%0.4%6.2%
Troy26,30585.4%4.1%3.0%7.5%
Vandalia15,20984.9%6.9%1.6%6.7%
Washington Twp.61,68280.8%5.3%6.6%7.3%
West Carrollton13,12977.7%11.5%1.7%9.1%
Xenia25,44179.2%11.1%0.7%9.0%
Yellow Springs3,69778.6%9.1%1.2%11.1%

Change in racial makeup of notable area municipalities from 2010 to 2020

MunicipalityTotal% change
total		% change
white		% change
Black		% change
Asian
Beavercreek 46,549 3.0%-3.3%32.8%4.3%
Beavercreek Twp. 56,025 7.4%0.5%33.9%9.4%
Bellbrook 7,317 5.4%-1.9%43.2%178.4%
Cedarville 4,257 5.9%-0.1%14.3%165.2%
Centerville 24,240 1.0%-7.4%47.6%18.1%
Clayton 13,310 0.8%-11.3%25.7%22.0%
Dayton 137,644 -2.7%-10.5%-7.8%63.2%
Englewood 13,463 0.0%-10.0%35.2%17.6%
Fairborn 34,510 6.7%-2.0%21.5%14.4%
Franklin 11,690 -0.7%-6.5%155.5%56.5%
Huber Heights 43,439 14.0%2.5%35.9%38.7%
Kettering 57,862 3.0%-6.0%66.6%49.9%
Lebanon 20,841 4.0%-1.2%9.9%34.9%
Mason 34,792 13.3%-8.7%44.8%132.4%
Miami Twp. 52,156 2.8%-5.0%26.2%1.0%
Miamisburg 19,923 -1.3%-7.0%28.9%1.5%
Moraine 6,393 1.4%-8.4%20.2%108.4%
Oakwood 9,572 4.0%-4.4%42.2%154.8%
Piqua 20,354 -0.8%-5.6%5.6%-3.6%
Riverside 24,474 -2.9%-13.2%24.0%48.8%
Springboro 19,062 9.5%2.9%32.9%25.1%
Tipp 10,274 6.0%1.5%101.9%-6.9%
Trotwood 23,070 -5.6%-18.0%-4.4%7.4%
Troy 26,305 5.0%-0.5%2.4%30.0%
Vandalia 15,209 -0.2%-7.5%65.8%8.2%
Washington Twp. 61,682 9.0%-0.9%49.9%56.5%
West Carrollton 13,129 -0.1%-10.6%28.8%51.4%
Xenia 25,441 -1.1%-4.5%-18.1%50.8%
Yellow Springs 3,697 6.0%6.6%-19.4%-13.5%

Racial makeup of area counties

CountyTotal% white% Black% Asian% other*
Greene County167,96681.7%6.8%3.3%8.2%
Miami County108,77489.7%2.4%1.5%6.4%
Montgomery County537,30967.9%21.2%2.4%8.5%
Warren County242,33782.6%3.4%7.2%6.9%

Change in racial makeup of area counties from 2010 to 2020

CountyTotal% change
total		% change
white		% change
Black		% change
Asian
Greene County 167,966 4.0%-1.8%-1.7%18.0%
Miami County 108,774 6.1%0.9%24.4%35.0%
Montgomery County 537,309 0.4%-7.6%1.7%38.0%
Warren County 242,337 13.9%4.0%19.4%109.0%

* Other races include: American Indian and Alaska Native, Native Hawaiian and Other Pacific Islander, other single races not otherwise included and those with two or more races

In Other News
1
A cat toy your cat would buy
2
Local business leaders named Federal Reserve directors
3
Bob Saget, beloved TV dad of ‘Full House,’ dead at 65
4
Greene County law enforcement and schools increase monitoring for...
5
Miamisburg’s new city planner brings ‘wealth of knowledge and...

About the Author

© 2022 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top