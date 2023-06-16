Charges added in man’s reckless homicide case; claims shooting was accidental

TROY — Additional charges have been issued against a former Miami County man accused of reckless homicide in a Union Twp. woman’s shooting death.

Brian Mason, 58, is charged in the March 26 death of Michelle Elliott, 57, of North Montgomery County Line Road, West Milton.

Elliott’s body was found the evening of March 27 in her home after Mason told Miamisburg Police she had been shot by accident.

According to an affidavit filed with search warrant requests in Miami County Municipal Court this spring, Mason told investigators he and Elliott were long-time acquaintances from high school. He said Elliott told him she “wanted a different firearm to have at her household because she felt unsafe.

“Mason said he showed her his 40-caliber handgun and in the process, had an accidental discharge, which struck Michelle in the chest.” He further stated he panicked, covered her body with a blanket and left in his pickup truck, the affidavit said.

Credit: Miami County Jail Credit: Miami County Jail

A grand jury this spring indicted Mason on the reckless homicide charge, a third-degree felony. He pleaded not guilty in county Common Pleas Court and was free after posting bail.

Mason was back in Common Pleas Court Wednesday for a superseding indictment in which he now is charged with third-degree felony reckless homicide with a firearm specification. If convicted of the specification, it carries a separate three-year sentence. The indictment also includes an additional third-degree felony charge of having a weapon under disability imposed by a previous conviction for a drug-related offense.

Mason pleaded not guilty to the superseding indictment. His bail was increased to $25,000. He was listed as an inmate in the county jail Friday morning.

A trial in the case is scheduled to begin June 27 in Common Pleas Court.