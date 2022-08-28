Check out how much homes in your area have sold for recently

Montgomery County
Brookville
456 Western Ave;$150,000
Butler Twp.
3410 Dawnridge Dr;$250,000
3422 Dawnridge Dr;$287,500
3409 Garianne Dr;$270,000
3448 Turtle Shell Dr;$419,000
Centerville
1231 Chevington Ct;$225,000
215 Elmwood Dr;$250,000
331 Glen Vista Ct;$200,000
5057 Glenmina Dr;$268,000
5911 Gloucester Ct;$151,000
90 Gulfwood Ct;$250,000
2634 S Kings Arms Cir;$169,900
706 Kings Row Ave;$221,500
1325 Little Yankee Run;$319,900
9253 Mary Haynes Dr;$170,000
995 Marycrest Ln;$255,000
1400 Muirfield Ct;$320,000
5625 Royalwood Dr;$338,000
Clayton
6400 Afton Dr;$244,000
5203 Crescent Ridge Dr;$183,100
8435 Elmway Dr;$130,000
7815 N Main St;$65,000
6620 Ranch Hill Dr;$90,000
6700 Rushleigh Rd;$182,900
4711 Valley Brook Dr;$205,000
Dayton
1516 W 1st St;$311,900
2131 W 3rd St;$100,100
1621 E 3rd St;$200,000
501 E 3rd St;$750,000
50 52 Potomac St;$78,330
416 E 5th St;$410,000
62 64 Fountain Ave;$100,000
808 810 Huffman Ave;$145,000
412 Alaska St;$35,000
3945 Alvin Ave;$40,700
1243 Alwildy Ave;$311,900
1438 Amberley Dr;$58,000
19 Andrews St;$10,300
220 Anna St;$11,000
4980 Appleridge Ct;$200,000
2811 Argella Ave;$110,000
830 Audrey Pl;$66,000
32 Bates St;$263,500
4441 Beecher Ave;$127,000
2048 Bellefontaine Ave;$25,000
20 Belpre Pl;$117,500
265 Blackwood Ave;$75,000
4641 Blueberry Ave;$114,520
402 Bolander Ave;$17,000
120 Boltin St;$160,000
2034 Brookline Ave;$30,000
232 Brooklyn Ave;$43,000
1738 Brownell Rd;$132,500
1740 Burbank Dr;$72,200
647 Burleigh Ave;$20,000
1121 Burleigh Ave;$34,420
20 Centre St;$165,000
700 Clegg St;$55,000
623 Clifton Dr;$160,000
2635 Collins Ave;$135,000
1513 Cory Dr;$209,000
1816 E Coventry Rd;$143,000
1052 Cumberland Ave;$55,740
4525 Dayton Liberty Rd;$90,000
649 Delaware Ave;$81,000
623 Delaware Ave;$100,000
523 Delaware Ave;$230,000
4016 Delphos Ave;$40,000
1234 Demphle Ave;$120,000
2709 Dwight Ave;$154,500
321 Edgewood Ave;$26,500
1840 Fieldstone Dr;$125,000
24 Firwood Dr;$196,000
49 Front St;$263,500
4471 Gaiter Ln;$56,000
5931 E Gander Rd;$257,500
42 S Garfield St;$25,000
345 N Garland Ave;$117,500
511 Geneva Rd;$47,000
3415 Germantown St;$40,000
2931 Grace Ave;$174,900
1921 W Grand Ave;$208,000
1917 W Grand Ave;$208,000
835 Greenmount Blvd;$200,000
472 Hayden Ave;$97,000
107 Hillcrest Ave;$40,000
319 E Huffman Ave;$28,000
110 Indiana Ave;$173,000
1431 Kingsley Ave;$40,500
30 Kurtz Ave;$55,000
954 Leland Ave;$30,610
1155 Linda Vista Ave;$125,000
26 Madison St;$450,000
20 Madison St;$450,000
26 W McPherson St;$326,666
1320 Morris Ave;$311,900
3822 Necco Ave;$114,520
4822 Oakridge Dr;$31,310
218 Oxford Ave;$114,520
247 Park Dr;$110,000
1081 Patterson Rd;$73,500
30 Potomac St;$78,330
643 Pritz Ave;$32,000
39 N Quentin Ave;$45,000
944 W Riverview Ave;$66,500
2220 Rosemont Blvd;$180,000
5362 Roxford Dr;$84,000
2226 Rugby Rd;$60,000
523 Shadowlawn Ave;$175,000
605 Shoop Ave;$30,000
215 E Siebenthaler Ave;$67,900
229 E Siebenthaler Ave;$75,000
4507 Silver Oak St;$235,000
1737 Smithville Rd;$122,500
1747 Suman Ave;$140,000
558 Superior Ave;$274,900
520 Troy St;$12,000
830 Upland Ave;$95,000
1325 Valley St;$89,900
618 Verona Rd;$45,000
616 Walton Ave;$22,130
505 Watervliet Ave;$152,500
2209 Wayne Ave;$113,300
1506 Webster St;$130,000
801 Wellmeier Ave;$157,000
1607 Wesleyan Rd;$90,000
17 N Westview Ave;$125,000
618 Whitmore Ave;$23,000
1136 Wilmington Ave;$90,000
1132 Wilmington Ave;$105,000
1120 Wilson Dr;$45,000
1118 Wyoming St;$127,118
2020 Wyoming St;$135,000
1512 Xenia Ave;$45,000
Englewood
809 Barkins Ave;$230,000
148 Candle Ct;$61,500
309 Eller Ave;$179,900
4317 Forestview Ct;$176,000
407 Grantham Dr;$272,250
4304 Northpoint Ct;$199,900
105 Tate Ave;$109,000
407 Westview Pl;$245,000
Germantown
120 N Main St;$80,000
169 Plum St;$169,900
Harrison Twp.
3855 Addison Ave;$31,920
3695 Barbarosa Dr;$109,900
261 Castlewood Ave;$38,100
310 Castlewood Ave;$65,000
2051 Maplegrove Ave;$42,000
2004 Martin Ave;$55,000
341 E Melford Ave;$115,000
3342 Valerie Dr;$30,000
4709 Wire Dr;$95,500
Huber Heights
7629 Belle Plain Dr;$135,000
7657 Belle Plain Dr;$188,000
7450 Biscayne Ct;$90,000
7005 Claybeck Dr;$199,000
7312 Cosner Dr;$207,000
8970 Curry Ln;$275,000
6939 Deer Bluff Dr;$219,500
8740 Emeraldgate Dr;$254,900
8978 Gardengate Dr;$210,000
6051 Hemingway Rd;$250,000
5612 Leibold Dr;$197,000
4400 Leston Ave;$110,000
4485 Leston Ave;$173,500
4350 Longfellow Ave;$85,550
4400 Longfellow Ave;$158,500
4430 Mozart Ave;$157,000
5745 Old Troy Pike;$197,700
4442 Procuniar Dr;$125,000
4719 Rittenhouse Dr;$180,000
5500 Spoonbill Ct;$275,000
5785 Tibet Dr;$157,500
5983 Tibet Dr;$163,000
5348 Tilbury Rd;$83,000
6072 Tomberg St;$175,000
5660 Traymore Dr;$157,000
8948 Trowbridge Way;$265,000
5623 Troy Villa Blvd;$101,000
6523 Tulip Tree Ct;$225,000
Jefferson Twp.
1445 Olt Rd;$70,000
Kettering
2871 Acosta St;$114,000
1755 Big Hill Rd;$185,000
2846 Bobbie Pl;$825,000
2766 Bobbie Pl;$825,000
816 Brubaker Dr;$232,000
1609 Cloverfield Ave;$200,000
1509 Constance Ave;$231,000
585 Cottingwood Ct;$258,000
1829 Courtland Ave;$65,000
2708 Delmonte Ave;$180,000
965 Donson Dr;$254,999
2600 Galewood St;$180,000
2909 Ghent Ave;$163,900
2416 Hackney Dr;$78,000
2845 Haig Ave;$40,000
5600 Kentshire Dr;$75,000
2938 Kerwood Dr;$146,000
4801 Laurelann Dr;$180,000
3325 Lenox Dr;$302,000
849 Lincoln Woods Ct;$475,000
4900 Mad River Rd;$217,700
4108 Maricarr Dr;$195,781
1101 Mendota Ct;$159,900
614 Monteray Ave;$178,000
3057 Mountville Dr;$310,000
5768 Overbrooke Rd;$355,000
1316 Robert Dickey Pkwy;$363,195
1233 Southlyn Dr;$82,000
801 Timberlake Ct;$250,000
2813 Wehrly Ave;$175,000
4615 Wilmington Pike;$110,000
1725 Windemere Dr;$86,500
200 Witherby Dr;$245,000
2420 Woodman Dr;$72,600
2275 Yorkshire Pl;$175,000
Miami Twp.
2455 Brahms Blvd;$238,000
2229 Crew Cir;$64,000
7324 Dabel Ct;$199,900
3418 Dahlia Dr;$185,000
5416 Dunmore Dr;$64,000
4349 Hannaford St;$160,000
7612 Katy Dr;$259,000
6243 Rivercliff Ln;$301,000
6145 Tanager Way;$225,000
Miamisburg
2201 Coldstream Ct;$164,900
1301 Kercher St;$250,000
1110 Nunnery Dr;$86,680
438 Second St;$155,000
1003 Sundance Dr;$248,000
Moraine
2753 Gladstone St;$115,000
5105 Lauderdale Dr;$80,490
New Lebanon
1675 Dayton Eaton Pike;$139,900
406 Rosetta St;$130,000
29 Traction Ave;$48,600
Oakwood
529 Acorn Dr;$361,900
327 Corona Ave;$424,900
308 Hadley Ave;$270,000
501 Oakwood Ave;$450,000
614 Oakwood Ave;$460,000
615 Orlando Ter;$229,000
336 Peach Orchard Ave;$230,000
Riverside
4337 Arrowrock Ave;$80,100
4966 Bayside Dr;$162,000
4349 Byesville Blvd;$91,000
1437 Cobblestone St;$165,000
628 Crestmont Dr;$235,000
828 Crestmont Dr;$280,000
5773 Enright Ave;$140,000
2441 Guernsey Dell Ave;$38,620
5200 Honeyleaf Way;$275,000
1212 Jeanette Dr;$145,000
314 Murchison Ln;$125,000
5129 Northcliff Dr;$36,000
414 Prince Albert Blvd;$18,000
5513 Snowbank Ct;$189,900
Trotwood
4560 N Fairgreen Dr;$51,100
4658 Marlin Ave;$77,000
5327 Rockport Ave;$20,000
4 W Sherry Dr;$47,940
Union
102 Calmont Farm Cir;$158,000
605 Franklin Ave;$108,725
Vandalia
530 Bayonne Dr;$210,000
930 Bright Ave;$270,000
77 Brown School Rd;$165,000
320 N Dixie Dr;$202,734
632 Greenhurst Dr;$145,000
1084 Pool Ave;$168,000
317 Reichard Dr;$238,000
Washington Twp.
1597 Alexandersville Bellbrook Rd;$375,000
598 Banbury Rd;$275,000
9756 Centerville Creek Ln;$135,000
5209 Chapin St;$200,000
9723 Fairwind Ct;$95,000
1007 Foxshire Pl;$139,900
1290 Hollowbrook Dr;$99,900
8410 McEwen Rd;$139,000
228 Queens Crossing;$174,000
601 Saddlewood Ave;$262,000
8540 Timber Park Dr;$238,000
8028 W Timberlodge Trl;$161,000
8811 Washington Colony Dr;$110,000
1783 Waterstone Blvd;$149,900
6250 Wooden Shoe Ln;$550,000
721 Yellowcreek Dr;$282,000
West Carrollton
129 Central Ave;$158,000
239 W Circle Dr;$75,000
5255 Manchester Rd;$110,000
1625 Mars Hill Dr;$30,250
214 Poplar St;$46,500
Greene County
Bath Twp.
3350 Boxwood Dr;$71,000
3587 SR 235;$175,000
Beavercreek
4115 Abbeygate Dr;$302,500
1076 Aledo Dr;$330,000
3096 Blue Green Dr;$165,000
471 Colonial Dr;$301,000
4230 Dunsmere Dr;$168,000
3711 Eastern Dr;$130,000
4209 Grace Cir;$458,500
3454 Greer Dr;$242,000
1110 Highview Dr;$135,000
4422 Kemp Rd;$440,000
3422 Kemp Rd;$235,000
3036 Lewiston Dr;$50,000
3320 Lily Way;$592,526
2686 Oak Trace Ct;$320,000
3666 Olde Willow Dr;$329,000
3577 Southbrook Dr;$301,500
3515 Sunset Bluff Dr;$685,000
688 Timberwood Dr;$95,000
3070 Viola Dr;$152,500
Beavercreek Twp.
1872 Spring Ridge Ct;$355,000
1771 Spring Meadows Dr;$412,000
2248 Wild Dance Trl;$359,900
Bellbrook
82 E Franklin St;$70,500
2119 S Lakeman Ave;$290,000
33 S Main St -35;$83,349
1927 Shore Dr;$452,000
228 Washington Mill Rd;$173,000
Fairborn
2217 Barclay Ct;$90,000
1087 Baywood Dr;$373,000
1071 Bluffview Dr;$365,000
1864 Bordeaux Dr;$144,500
820 S Central Ave;$60,000
352 Chadwick Pl;$48,000
632 Cleary Dr;$245,000
154 Diana Ln N;$118,500
323 Faculty Dr;$115,000
121 Forestdale Ave;$240,000
129 Forestdale Ave 133;$240,000
1379 Hemlock Dr;$123,500
1342 Lamplighter Ln;$275,000
1606 S Maple Ave;$150,000
1580 S Maple Ave;$345,000
506 Margaret Dr;$120,000
2353 Murphy Dr;$245,000
105 Regatta Park Dr;$305,000
625 Sharon Dr;$225,000
27 Sillman Ct;$150,000
1731 Tearose Cir;$290,900
425 Thompson Dr;$264,000
335 Thompson Dr;$285,000
1581 Wilbur Ave;$92,000
1240 Windsong Trl;$300,000
Jefferson Twp.
3938 Paintersville Port William Rd;$320,000
Silvercreek Twp.
4260 Navajo Trl;$309,000
Spring Valley Twp.
3193 Cemetery Rd;$340,000
765 W Krepps Rd;$175,000
Sugarcreek Twp.
833 Acorn Dr;$561,000
5063 Pepperwell Cir;$518,950
Xenia
487 Beatty Dr;$151,500
2286 Carolina Dr;$196,000
2300 Carolina Dr;$170,000
2042 Commonwealth Dr;$158,000
1521 Deeanne Dr;$112,500
1942 Florida Dr;$65,000
1030 Frederick Dr;$65,000
463 Kathys Way;$165,000
525 Marshall Dr;$150,000
1795 Maumee Dr;$197,618
2511 Mississippi Dr;$229,900
137 N Monroe St;$71,900
263 Montana Dr;$190,000
294 Montana Dr;$138,000
1403 Oshaughnesy Dr;$114,000
285 Park St;$100,000
1280 Prem Pl;$260,000
1846 Pueblo Dr;$233,000
1716 Rockwell Dr;$95,000
1821 Tahoe Dr;$175,000
Xenia Twp.
572 Eavey St;$200,000
209 Hardacre Dr;$235,000
837 Kingman Ct;$280,000
Yellow Springs
322 Phillips St;$247,100
Miami County
Concord Twp.
1535 Barnhart Rd;$312,500
2633 Greenlawn Dr;$270,000
Covington
101 S Harrison ;$137,000
Huber Heights
5079 Catalpa Dr;$65,920
7167 Honeylocust St;$67,980
7194 Honeylocust St;$67,980
9031 Lakeside St;$482,670
Monroe Twp.
910 Burnside Dr;$420,000
960 Oak Lea Dr;$460,000
3745 N Tipp Cowl Rd;$215,000
Newton Twp.
2262 N Owens Rd;$510,000
Piqua
1514 Amesbury Ct;$157,500
328 Camp St;$130,000
1120 Camp St;$144,000
531 W Greene St;$124,900
718 W Greene St;$192,000
1305 W High St;$10,000
1226 W High St;$195,000
809 Lindsey St;$143,050
1002 W North St;$148,000
411 W Water St;$100,000
340 E Water St;$58,900
323 Westview Dr;$150,000
1904 Wilshire Dr;$176,900
Tipp City
410 S 2nd St;$143,000
770 Comanche Ln;$276,000
700 Quartz Ln;$476,000
925 Rosewood Creek Dr;$617,500
401 Sydney Dr;$433,730
31 W Walnut St;$272,500
Troy
2525 Chamomile Ct;$300,000
164 Chapel Dr East;$70,900
1474 Chelsea Rd;$232,700
207 S Crawford St;$45,000
1360 Croydon Rd;$240,000
81 S Dorset ;$223,000
1303 Fleet Rd;$160,000
511 Indiana Ave;$98,900
1 Julian Ct;$18,965
1238 W Main St;$165,000
702 W Market St;$125,000
1013 Mayfair Rd;$136,000
456 Meadow Ln;$146,000
2670 Meadowpoint Dr;$537,000
1427 Michael Dr;$230,000
1577 Sussex Rd;$215,000
2401 Worthington Dr;$685,000
1260 York Ln;$177,000
Union Twp.
7727 S Jay Rd;$344,900
Washington Twp.
1907 Echo Lake Dr;$100,000
West Milton
214 Stillwater St;$210,000
39 Wagner Rd;$155,000
Clark County
Bethel Twp.
7121 Milton-Carlisle Rd;$130,000
192 Milton-Carlisle Rd;$128,700
Enon
69 Skyline Dr;$255,000
20 Grand Valley Dr;$585,000
German Twp.
5850 Ballentine Pike;$77,000
2125 Elderwood Rd;$140,000
1434 N Tecumseh Rd;$360,000
Green Twp.
4243 Quwood Rd;$205,000
Harmony Twp.
7972 Whitridge Rd;$179,900
6425 Old Columbus Rd;$208,000
Madison Twp.
8832 Selma Pk;$132,500
Mad River Twp.
7000 Tall Timber Trl;$229,900
4663 Snider Rd;$348,000
1941 Old Mill Rd;$310,000
Moorefield Twp.
6978 Urbana Rd;$200,000
3741 Mumper Rd;$240,000
1866 Erika Dr;$240,000
5585 Ridgewood Rd W;$246,500
1858 Erika Dr;$255,000
728 Donnelly Ave;$315,000
New Carlisle
200 Drake Ave;$59,900
513 Scott Cir;$135,900
326 Fenwick Dr;$140,000
302 W Jefferson St;$174,000
220 Smith St;$247,000
Pleasant Twp.
10490 Broadgauge Rd;$53,400
Springfield
645j Villa Rd;$65,000
3122 Glouster St;$150,000
2508 Home Orchard Dr;$165,000
543 Zeller Dr;$201,400
1574 Prospect St;$21,000
1327 Valley View Dr;$83,000
867 Bellevue Ave;$86,900
1701 E Home Rd;$90,000
319 N Burnett Rd;$92,500
2704 E Main St;$102,000
810 W North St;$102,000
731 Linden Av;$17,000
520 E Euclid Ave;$29,000
727 Mavor St;$65,000
340 Gruen Dr;$119,500
406 W Liberty St;$33,000
1053 Russell Ave;$46,300
1854 Delaware Ave;$79,000
1779 Wittenberg Blvd W;$115,000
Springfield Twp.
3902 Springfield Jamestown Rd;$50,000
1616 Titus Rd;$210,000
3689 W National Rd;$189,000
318 Victory Rd;$329,000
Warren County
Carlisle
150 Christina Way ;$295,000
137 Dalton Ave ;$160,000
710 Easter Dr ;$215,000
388 Lincoln Ave ;$230,000
Clearcreek Twp.
180 Diamond Dr ;$475,000
2428 Hadley Way ;$110,000
1550 Lemans Blvd ;$630,000
639 Old Route 122 ;$389,000
174 E Pekin Rd ;$100,000
2268 Presley Ct ;$145,000
439 E Route 73 ;$700,000
1615 South Branch Rd ;$358,000
5075 Springboro Rd ;$325,000
1734 Sunny Brook Dr ;$650,000
9844 Winding Creek Blvd ;$435,420
9827 Winding Creek Blvd ;$427,810
1604 Wisteria Way ;$739,000
Deerfield Twp.
9779 Barnswood Ln ;$600,000
8586 Baymont Pointe ;$100,000
7868 Deer Crossing Dr ;$480,000
3280 Grand Falls Blvd ;$200,000
6540 Mallard Ct ;$300,000
7921 Plantation Dr ;$498,500
2634 Poppy Rd ;$285,000
1697 Riverwood Tr ;$297,000
8380 Sailboat Ln ;$268,000
6694 Sherbourne Ct ;$815,000
6669 Spring Mist Ct ;$438,750
3043 Stony Hollow Ct ;$315,500
4085 Village Ridge Dr ;$760,194
9438 Winding Ln ;$250,000
Franklin
11 Hillsdale Dr ;$34,000
21 Hillsdale Dr ;$26,500
540 Judy Dr ;$205,000
817 Victoria Dr ;$185,000
671 Virginia Ave ;$139,000
Franklin Twp.
7262 Country Walk Dr ;$272,000
6260 Decker Rd ;$210,000
3484 Greycliff Tr ;$347,900
3217 Jeffery Dr ;$150,000
Hamilton Twp.
1107 Avalon Dr ;$401,900
6218 Binley Woods ;$440,000
6746 Birdsong Way ;$235,000
6725 Cattail Ct ;$280,000
5806 Classicway Blvd ;$380,815
5779 Classicway Blvd ;$435,615
6818 Gray Wolf Dr ;$830,000
802 Linden Creek ;$242,000
252 Links View Dr ;$545,000
5241 Man O’ War Dr ;$275,000
5788 Montrose Ct ;$358,989
677 Thornton Dr ;$293,000
668 Thornton Dr ;$293,000
3038 Yellowtail Terr ;$340,000
Lebanon
1506 Garfield Park Blvd ;$253,000
412 Gregory Ct ;$282,000
905 Hartz Dr ;$140,000
1016 Hubbell Ct ;$385,000
1274 Locust Forge Ln ;$170,000
499 Lookout Ridge Dr ;$272,500
927 Pond Ct ;$358,000
332 Triple Crown Dr ;$295,000
259 Village Park Dr ;$394,330
800 Woodlawn Ct ;$335,000
Loveland
179 Hounds Run ;$477,500
Mason
1218 Anthony Ln ;$305,000
5785 Bayswater Dr ;$250,000
5476 Bentwood Dr ;$595,000
4378 Black Oak Ln ;$390,000
6540 Caddies Way ;$620,000
5572 Crestwood Dr ;$655,000
6624 Falls View Ct ;$470,000
1376 Fishhawk Ct ;$200,000
6864 Foxfield Dr ;$490,000
5404 Greenhouse Dr ;$450,000
5404 Heather Cir ;$204,000
3073 Hickory Ln ;$340,000
4096 Ivygrove Ln ;$643,000
211 Lakeview Dr ;$245,000
6801 Lakewood Dr ;$570,000
5931 Maple View Dr ;$854,474
6471 Neville Ct ;$880,000
5474 Red Fox Ct ;$489,899
4174 Spanish Bay Dr ;$225,500
5920 Thornberry Ct ;$515,000
865 Tradewind Dr ;$290,000
5438 Wandering Way ;$466,000
5431 Wheatmore Ct ;$460,000
4841 White Blossom Blvd ;$675,000
6396 Willow Ln ;$449,750
Middletown
1957 Cleopatra Dr ;$675,113
1958 Cleopatra Dr ;$554,478
5651 Millbrook Dr ;$51,984
5520 Rock Creek Ln ;$502,387
6642 Roycroft Dr ;$51,984
5683 Woodcreek Dr ;$284,160
Morrow
4909 Allen’s Ridge Dr ;$294,980
4943 Allen’s Ridge Dr ;$47,900
South Lebanon
467 Claude Ave ;$150,000
Springboro
5 Brighton ;$350,000
24 Dunnington Ct ;$320,000
135 Evergreen Dr ;$240,000
160 Park Ln ;$324,900
210 Sycamore Springs Dr ;$380,000
196 Waterhaven Way ;$300,000
Turtlecreek Twp.
1593 Bear Lake Dr ;$355,000
1776 Goldenrod Ct ;$490,000
884 Shadow Wood Dr ;$64,790
1785 W Shaker Rd ;$194,900
Union Twp.
4894 Columbia Rd ;$110,000
424 Harding St ;$163,000
3338 Trovillo Rd ;$272,000
Washington Twp.
9255 Arrowcreek Dr ;$260,000
6727 Olive Branch Rd ;$415,000
Waynesville
1002 Crede Way ;$320,000
345 Fifth St ;$240,000
Butler County
Fairfield
4848 Castleton Dr;$168,500
19 Chamois Dr;$185,000
2 Darby Heath ;$170,000
23 Doe Ct;$145,000
191 Hidden Hills Dr;$335,000
1523 Hunter Rd;$335,000
5770 Lake Michigan Dr;$288,000
271 Lindale Dr;$162,500
3935 Mack Rd;$95,500
6105 Morningside Dr;$185,000
3 Peachtree Ct;$300,000
5713 Planet Dr;$247,000
4655 Redwood Dr;$215,000
2484 Resor Rd;$271,000
5456 River Rd;$270,000
550 Symmes Rd;$50,000
35 Wyngate Ct;$341,000
Fairfield Twp.
4207 Bennett Dr;$360,000
7726 Chelsea Ct;$330,000
3197 Drew Dr;$340,000
2835 Fairways Dr;$345,000
6605 Fayetta Dr;$378,000
3342 Indian Meadows Dr;$245,000
2668 Urmston Ave;$260,000
Hamilton
914 Armistead Dr;$175,000
1746 Shuler Ave;$16,000
621 Armo Ave;$180,000
1132 Bishop Ave;$95,000
1236 Campbell Ave;$144,000
526 Carlisle Ave;$190,000
167 Carmen Ave;$165,000
20 Center St;$115,000
233 Cleveland Ave;$188,000
735 Clinton Ave;$200,000
1052 Corwin Ave;$150,000
1102 Elizabeth Dr;$215,800
40 Essex Pl;$82,500
248 Fairview Ave;$62,000
835 Franklin Ave;$129,000
1001 Franklin St;$82,000
4259 Freeman Ave;$170,000
1604 Howell Ave;$77,000
744 Weller Ave;$65,000
643 Glenway Dr;$289,900
402 Gorham Dr;$281,500
868 Hayes Ave;$106,000
519 Highland Pl;$144,100
368 Kenyon Dr;$190,000
161 Laurel Oak Dr;$312,165
829 Maple Ave;$145,900
955 Quincy Dr;$110,000
920 Summer St;$135,000
1510 Woodview Ln;$210,000
Hanover Twp.
2202 Bevington Ln;$258,000
1728 Del Rio Dr;$215,000
1698 McWhorter Dr;$156,300
2019 Millville Oxford Rd;$200,000
Liberty Twp.
7127 Becky Dr;$255,000
4843 Cedar Brook Ct;$451,000
6497 Chablis Dr;$361,500
5314 Colorado River Trl;$501,000
4787 Deer Vly;$356,000
6487 Elvin Ln;$180,000
6320 Glen Hollow Dr;$260,000
6053 Griffin Ct;$400,000
4310 Hamilton Mason Rd;$200,000
6698 Liberty Cir;$525,000
6075 Northlake Ct;$907,198
8358 Poppy Ln;$475,000
5233 Providence Ridge Dr;$480,000
5636 Raven Valley Dr;$727,000
5831 Sebring Ct;$500,000
7283 Stonerun Pl;$450,000
8022 Victory Garden Ln;$435,000
Madison Twp.
6675 Franklin Madison Rd;$192,500
5559 Hamilton Trenton Rd;$85,000
2368 Middletown Eaton Rd;$124,700
8458 Ora Ln;$284,900
7740 Twin Oaks Dr;$855,000
Middletown
304 Ardmore Dr;$162,000
1906 Baltimore St;$40,000
106 S Sutphin St Undefined;$42,500
801 Auburn St;$73,500
633 Auburn St;$89,900
208 Baltimore St;$75,000
4723 Caprice Dr;$105,000
2801 Elmo Pl;$189,900
909 Highland St;$175,000
610 Highland St;$275,000
2905 Inland Dr;$197,000
1005 Jackson St;$149,900
1908 Logan Ave;$89,900
405 Moore St;$129,900
4804 Ronald Dr;$130,000
2117 Roosevelt Blvd;$156,000
1611 Schirm Dr;$260,000
1900 Schirm Dr;$329,900
445 Sharon Ct;$270,000
4520 Shawnray Dr;$85,000
Monroe
3712 Amity Ln;$299,000
35 Hollytree Dr;$350,000
222 Macready Ave;$220,000
433 Ridgeway Ct;$220,000
519 Sands Ave;$305,000
5938 Serena Way;$287,000
52 Tall Oaks Dr;$406,500
26 Village Ct;$275,000
300 Woodsdale Dr;$100,000
New Miami
77 Algonquin Dr;$100,000
261 Howman Ave;$20,000
Oxford
5825 K Bell St;$135,000
125 Stone Creek Dr;$725,000
Reily Twp.
2048 Reily Woods Ln;$475,000
5959 Stephenson Rd;$445,000
Ross Twp.
4145 Jennifer Dr;$210,000
4231 Jennifer Dr;$279,900
1614 Smith Rd;$120,000
Sharonville
8213 Moubray Dr;$300,000
St. Clair Twp.
50 Flamingo Dr;$160,000
71 Shawnee Dr;$90,000
Trenton
918 Arthur St;$236,000
913 Centennial St;$268,500
992 Marcia Dr;$259,000
185 Thompson St;$230,000
Wayne Twp.
4141 Hamilton Eaton Rd;$10,000
West Chester Twp.
7862 Ashford Glen Ct;$380,000
6148 Beckett Station Ct;$370,000
9378 Canal Way;$12,000
9156 Canal Way;$45,000
9081 Canal Way;$60,630
7940 Christine Ave;$352,000
5115 Cody Pass;$130,000
4284 College Dictionary ;$655,000
4912 Columbia Cir;$175,000
8471 Cox Rd;$305,000
5521 Eagle Ln;$414,000
8876 Eagleview Dr;$179,000
5802 Forge Bridge Dr;$375,000
6909 Gatewood Ct;$445,000
8544 Goldfinch Way;$287,500
7130 Jerry Dr;$225,000
7278 Julies Cv;$565,000
7966 Kristen Dr;$430,000
8198 Lakeridge Dr;$400,000
8126 Logans Ridge Dr;$475,000
8188 Mill Creek Cir;$155,000
7865 Misty Shore Dr;$425,000
8762 Monticello Dr;$340,000
7716 Ottawa Ln;$164,500
7730 Ottawa Ln;$185,000
10049 Pinewood Ln;$388,000
7990 Pinnacle Point Dr;$225,000
7466 Princess Ct;$235,000
5362 Pros Dr;$115,000
5356 Pros Dr;$190,000
6699 San Mateo Dr;$442,000
7451 Saxony Dr;$178,000
8294 Sea Mist Ct;$405,000
8395 Spring Valley Ct;$156,500
7340 Tepperwood Dr;$410,000
9390 Tessa Ct;$325,000
7789 View Pl;$290,000
9594 Wabash Way;$475,000
