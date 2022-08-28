Check out how much homes in your area have sold for recently

dayton-daily-news logo
Residential property sales in selected area counties

Montgomery County

Brookville

456 Western Ave;$150,000

Butler Twp.

3410 Dawnridge Dr;$250,000

3422 Dawnridge Dr;$287,500

3409 Garianne Dr;$270,000

3448 Turtle Shell Dr;$419,000

Centerville

1231 Chevington Ct;$225,000

215 Elmwood Dr;$250,000

331 Glen Vista Ct;$200,000

5057 Glenmina Dr;$268,000

5911 Gloucester Ct;$151,000

90 Gulfwood Ct;$250,000

2634 S Kings Arms Cir;$169,900

706 Kings Row Ave;$221,500

1325 Little Yankee Run;$319,900

9253 Mary Haynes Dr;$170,000

995 Marycrest Ln;$255,000

1400 Muirfield Ct;$320,000

5625 Royalwood Dr;$338,000

Clayton

6400 Afton Dr;$244,000

5203 Crescent Ridge Dr;$183,100

8435 Elmway Dr;$130,000

7815 N Main St;$65,000

6620 Ranch Hill Dr;$90,000

6700 Rushleigh Rd;$182,900

4711 Valley Brook Dr;$205,000

Dayton

1516 W 1st St;$311,900

2131 W 3rd St;$100,100

1621 E 3rd St;$200,000

501 E 3rd St;$750,000

50 52 Potomac St;$78,330

416 E 5th St;$410,000

62 64 Fountain Ave;$100,000

808 810 Huffman Ave;$145,000

412 Alaska St;$35,000

3945 Alvin Ave;$40,700

1243 Alwildy Ave;$311,900

1438 Amberley Dr;$58,000

19 Andrews St;$10,300

220 Anna St;$11,000

4980 Appleridge Ct;$200,000

2811 Argella Ave;$110,000

830 Audrey Pl;$66,000

32 Bates St;$263,500

4441 Beecher Ave;$127,000

2048 Bellefontaine Ave;$25,000

20 Belpre Pl;$117,500

265 Blackwood Ave;$75,000

4641 Blueberry Ave;$114,520

402 Bolander Ave;$17,000

120 Boltin St;$160,000

2034 Brookline Ave;$30,000

232 Brooklyn Ave;$43,000

1738 Brownell Rd;$132,500

1740 Burbank Dr;$72,200

647 Burleigh Ave;$20,000

1121 Burleigh Ave;$34,420

20 Centre St;$165,000

700 Clegg St;$55,000

623 Clifton Dr;$160,000

2635 Collins Ave;$135,000

1513 Cory Dr;$209,000

1816 E Coventry Rd;$143,000

1052 Cumberland Ave;$55,740

4525 Dayton Liberty Rd;$90,000

649 Delaware Ave;$81,000

623 Delaware Ave;$100,000

523 Delaware Ave;$230,000

4016 Delphos Ave;$40,000

1234 Demphle Ave;$120,000

2709 Dwight Ave;$154,500

321 Edgewood Ave;$26,500

1840 Fieldstone Dr;$125,000

24 Firwood Dr;$196,000

49 Front St;$263,500

4471 Gaiter Ln;$56,000

5931 E Gander Rd;$257,500

42 S Garfield St;$25,000

345 N Garland Ave;$117,500

511 Geneva Rd;$47,000

3415 Germantown St;$40,000

2931 Grace Ave;$174,900

1921 W Grand Ave;$208,000

1917 W Grand Ave;$208,000

835 Greenmount Blvd;$200,000

472 Hayden Ave;$97,000

107 Hillcrest Ave;$40,000

319 E Huffman Ave;$28,000

110 Indiana Ave;$173,000

1431 Kingsley Ave;$40,500

30 Kurtz Ave;$55,000

954 Leland Ave;$30,610

1155 Linda Vista Ave;$125,000

26 Madison St;$450,000

20 Madison St;$450,000

26 W McPherson St;$326,666

1320 Morris Ave;$311,900

3822 Necco Ave;$114,520

4822 Oakridge Dr;$31,310

218 Oxford Ave;$114,520

247 Park Dr;$110,000

1081 Patterson Rd;$73,500

30 Potomac St;$78,330

643 Pritz Ave;$32,000

39 N Quentin Ave;$45,000

944 W Riverview Ave;$66,500

2220 Rosemont Blvd;$180,000

5362 Roxford Dr;$84,000

2226 Rugby Rd;$60,000

523 Shadowlawn Ave;$175,000

605 Shoop Ave;$30,000

215 E Siebenthaler Ave;$67,900

229 E Siebenthaler Ave;$75,000

4507 Silver Oak St;$235,000

1737 Smithville Rd;$122,500

1747 Suman Ave;$140,000

558 Superior Ave;$274,900

520 Troy St;$12,000

830 Upland Ave;$95,000

1325 Valley St;$89,900

618 Verona Rd;$45,000

616 Walton Ave;$22,130

505 Watervliet Ave;$152,500

2209 Wayne Ave;$113,300

1506 Webster St;$130,000

801 Wellmeier Ave;$157,000

1607 Wesleyan Rd;$90,000

17 N Westview Ave;$125,000

618 Whitmore Ave;$23,000

1136 Wilmington Ave;$90,000

1132 Wilmington Ave;$105,000

1120 Wilson Dr;$45,000

1118 Wyoming St;$127,118

2020 Wyoming St;$135,000

1512 Xenia Ave;$45,000

Englewood

809 Barkins Ave;$230,000

148 Candle Ct;$61,500

309 Eller Ave;$179,900

4317 Forestview Ct;$176,000

407 Grantham Dr;$272,250

4304 Northpoint Ct;$199,900

105 Tate Ave;$109,000

407 Westview Pl;$245,000

Germantown

120 N Main St;$80,000

169 Plum St;$169,900

Harrison Twp.

3855 Addison Ave;$31,920

3695 Barbarosa Dr;$109,900

261 Castlewood Ave;$38,100

310 Castlewood Ave;$65,000

2051 Maplegrove Ave;$42,000

2004 Martin Ave;$55,000

341 E Melford Ave;$115,000

3342 Valerie Dr;$30,000

4709 Wire Dr;$95,500

Huber Heights

7629 Belle Plain Dr;$135,000

7657 Belle Plain Dr;$188,000

7450 Biscayne Ct;$90,000

7005 Claybeck Dr;$199,000

7312 Cosner Dr;$207,000

8970 Curry Ln;$275,000

6939 Deer Bluff Dr;$219,500

8740 Emeraldgate Dr;$254,900

8978 Gardengate Dr;$210,000

6051 Hemingway Rd;$250,000

5612 Leibold Dr;$197,000

4400 Leston Ave;$110,000

4485 Leston Ave;$173,500

4350 Longfellow Ave;$85,550

4400 Longfellow Ave;$158,500

4430 Mozart Ave;$157,000

5745 Old Troy Pike;$197,700

4442 Procuniar Dr;$125,000

4719 Rittenhouse Dr;$180,000

5500 Spoonbill Ct;$275,000

5785 Tibet Dr;$157,500

5983 Tibet Dr;$163,000

5348 Tilbury Rd;$83,000

6072 Tomberg St;$175,000

5660 Traymore Dr;$157,000

8948 Trowbridge Way;$265,000

5623 Troy Villa Blvd;$101,000

6523 Tulip Tree Ct;$225,000

Jefferson Twp.

1445 Olt Rd;$70,000

Kettering

2871 Acosta St;$114,000

1755 Big Hill Rd;$185,000

2846 Bobbie Pl;$825,000

2766 Bobbie Pl;$825,000

816 Brubaker Dr;$232,000

1609 Cloverfield Ave;$200,000

1509 Constance Ave;$231,000

585 Cottingwood Ct;$258,000

1829 Courtland Ave;$65,000

2708 Delmonte Ave;$180,000

965 Donson Dr;$254,999

2600 Galewood St;$180,000

2909 Ghent Ave;$163,900

2416 Hackney Dr;$78,000

2845 Haig Ave;$40,000

5600 Kentshire Dr;$75,000

2938 Kerwood Dr;$146,000

4801 Laurelann Dr;$180,000

3325 Lenox Dr;$302,000

849 Lincoln Woods Ct;$475,000

4900 Mad River Rd;$217,700

4108 Maricarr Dr;$195,781

1101 Mendota Ct;$159,900

614 Monteray Ave;$178,000

3057 Mountville Dr;$310,000

5768 Overbrooke Rd;$355,000

1316 Robert Dickey Pkwy;$363,195

1233 Southlyn Dr;$82,000

801 Timberlake Ct;$250,000

2813 Wehrly Ave;$175,000

4615 Wilmington Pike;$110,000

1725 Windemere Dr;$86,500

200 Witherby Dr;$245,000

2420 Woodman Dr;$72,600

2275 Yorkshire Pl;$175,000

Miami Twp.

2455 Brahms Blvd;$238,000

2229 Crew Cir;$64,000

7324 Dabel Ct;$199,900

3418 Dahlia Dr;$185,000

5416 Dunmore Dr;$64,000

4349 Hannaford St;$160,000

7612 Katy Dr;$259,000

6243 Rivercliff Ln;$301,000

6145 Tanager Way;$225,000

Miamisburg

2201 Coldstream Ct;$164,900

1301 Kercher St;$250,000

1110 Nunnery Dr;$86,680

438 Second St;$155,000

1003 Sundance Dr;$248,000

Moraine

2753 Gladstone St;$115,000

5105 Lauderdale Dr;$80,490

New Lebanon

1675 Dayton Eaton Pike;$139,900

406 Rosetta St;$130,000

29 Traction Ave;$48,600

Oakwood

529 Acorn Dr;$361,900

327 Corona Ave;$424,900

308 Hadley Ave;$270,000

501 Oakwood Ave;$450,000

614 Oakwood Ave;$460,000

615 Orlando Ter;$229,000

336 Peach Orchard Ave;$230,000

Riverside

4337 Arrowrock Ave;$80,100

4966 Bayside Dr;$162,000

4349 Byesville Blvd;$91,000

1437 Cobblestone St;$165,000

628 Crestmont Dr;$235,000

828 Crestmont Dr;$280,000

5773 Enright Ave;$140,000

2441 Guernsey Dell Ave;$38,620

5200 Honeyleaf Way;$275,000

1212 Jeanette Dr;$145,000

314 Murchison Ln;$125,000

5129 Northcliff Dr;$36,000

414 Prince Albert Blvd;$18,000

5513 Snowbank Ct;$189,900

Trotwood

4560 N Fairgreen Dr;$51,100

4658 Marlin Ave;$77,000

5327 Rockport Ave;$20,000

4 W Sherry Dr;$47,940

Union

102 Calmont Farm Cir;$158,000

605 Franklin Ave;$108,725

Vandalia

530 Bayonne Dr;$210,000

930 Bright Ave;$270,000

77 Brown School Rd;$165,000

320 N Dixie Dr;$202,734

632 Greenhurst Dr;$145,000

1084 Pool Ave;$168,000

317 Reichard Dr;$238,000

Washington Twp.

1597 Alexandersville Bellbrook Rd;$375,000

598 Banbury Rd;$275,000

9756 Centerville Creek Ln;$135,000

5209 Chapin St;$200,000

9723 Fairwind Ct;$95,000

1007 Foxshire Pl;$139,900

1290 Hollowbrook Dr;$99,900

8410 McEwen Rd;$139,000

228 Queens Crossing;$174,000

601 Saddlewood Ave;$262,000

8540 Timber Park Dr;$238,000

8028 W Timberlodge Trl;$161,000

8811 Washington Colony Dr;$110,000

1783 Waterstone Blvd;$149,900

6250 Wooden Shoe Ln;$550,000

721 Yellowcreek Dr;$282,000

West Carrollton

129 Central Ave;$158,000

239 W Circle Dr;$75,000

5255 Manchester Rd;$110,000

1625 Mars Hill Dr;$30,250

214 Poplar St;$46,500

Greene County

Bath Twp.

3350 Boxwood Dr;$71,000

3587 SR 235;$175,000

Beavercreek

4115 Abbeygate Dr;$302,500

1076 Aledo Dr;$330,000

3096 Blue Green Dr;$165,000

471 Colonial Dr;$301,000

4230 Dunsmere Dr;$168,000

3711 Eastern Dr;$130,000

4209 Grace Cir;$458,500

3454 Greer Dr;$242,000

1110 Highview Dr;$135,000

4422 Kemp Rd;$440,000

3422 Kemp Rd;$235,000

3036 Lewiston Dr;$50,000

3320 Lily Way;$592,526

2686 Oak Trace Ct;$320,000

3666 Olde Willow Dr;$329,000

3577 Southbrook Dr;$301,500

3515 Sunset Bluff Dr;$685,000

688 Timberwood Dr;$95,000

3070 Viola Dr;$152,500

Beavercreek Twp.

1872 Spring Ridge Ct;$355,000

1771 Spring Meadows Dr;$412,000

2248 Wild Dance Trl;$359,900

Bellbrook

82 E Franklin St;$70,500

2119 S Lakeman Ave;$290,000

33 S Main St -35;$83,349

1927 Shore Dr;$452,000

228 Washington Mill Rd;$173,000

Fairborn

2217 Barclay Ct;$90,000

1087 Baywood Dr;$373,000

1071 Bluffview Dr;$365,000

1864 Bordeaux Dr;$144,500

820 S Central Ave;$60,000

352 Chadwick Pl;$48,000

632 Cleary Dr;$245,000

154 Diana Ln N;$118,500

323 Faculty Dr;$115,000

121 Forestdale Ave;$240,000

129 Forestdale Ave 133;$240,000

1379 Hemlock Dr;$123,500

1342 Lamplighter Ln;$275,000

1606 S Maple Ave;$150,000

1580 S Maple Ave;$345,000

506 Margaret Dr;$120,000

2353 Murphy Dr;$245,000

105 Regatta Park Dr;$305,000

625 Sharon Dr;$225,000

27 Sillman Ct;$150,000

1731 Tearose Cir;$290,900

425 Thompson Dr;$264,000

335 Thompson Dr;$285,000

1581 Wilbur Ave;$92,000

1240 Windsong Trl;$300,000

Jefferson Twp.

3938 Paintersville Port William Rd;$320,000

Silvercreek Twp.

4260 Navajo Trl;$309,000

Spring Valley Twp.

3193 Cemetery Rd;$340,000

765 W Krepps Rd;$175,000

Sugarcreek Twp.

833 Acorn Dr;$561,000

5063 Pepperwell Cir;$518,950

Xenia

487 Beatty Dr;$151,500

2286 Carolina Dr;$196,000

2300 Carolina Dr;$170,000

2042 Commonwealth Dr;$158,000

1521 Deeanne Dr;$112,500

1942 Florida Dr;$65,000

1030 Frederick Dr;$65,000

463 Kathys Way;$165,000

525 Marshall Dr;$150,000

1795 Maumee Dr;$197,618

2511 Mississippi Dr;$229,900

137 N Monroe St;$71,900

263 Montana Dr;$190,000

294 Montana Dr;$138,000

1403 Oshaughnesy Dr;$114,000

285 Park St;$100,000

1280 Prem Pl;$260,000

1846 Pueblo Dr;$233,000

1716 Rockwell Dr;$95,000

1821 Tahoe Dr;$175,000

Xenia Twp.

572 Eavey St;$200,000

209 Hardacre Dr;$235,000

837 Kingman Ct;$280,000

Yellow Springs

322 Phillips St;$247,100

Miami County

Concord Twp.

1535 Barnhart Rd;$312,500

2633 Greenlawn Dr;$270,000

Covington

101 S Harrison ;$137,000

Huber Heights

5079 Catalpa Dr;$65,920

7167 Honeylocust St;$67,980

7194 Honeylocust St;$67,980

9031 Lakeside St;$482,670

Monroe Twp.

910 Burnside Dr;$420,000

960 Oak Lea Dr;$460,000

3745 N Tipp Cowl Rd;$215,000

Newton Twp.

2262 N Owens Rd;$510,000

Piqua

1514 Amesbury Ct;$157,500

328 Camp St;$130,000

1120 Camp St;$144,000

531 W Greene St;$124,900

718 W Greene St;$192,000

1305 W High St;$10,000

1226 W High St;$195,000

809 Lindsey St;$143,050

1002 W North St;$148,000

411 W Water St;$100,000

340 E Water St;$58,900

323 Westview Dr;$150,000

1904 Wilshire Dr;$176,900

Tipp City

410 S 2nd St;$143,000

770 Comanche Ln;$276,000

700 Quartz Ln;$476,000

925 Rosewood Creek Dr;$617,500

401 Sydney Dr;$433,730

31 W Walnut St;$272,500

Troy

2525 Chamomile Ct;$300,000

164 Chapel Dr East;$70,900

1474 Chelsea Rd;$232,700

207 S Crawford St;$45,000

1360 Croydon Rd;$240,000

81 S Dorset ;$223,000

1303 Fleet Rd;$160,000

511 Indiana Ave;$98,900

1 Julian Ct;$18,965

1238 W Main St;$165,000

702 W Market St;$125,000

1013 Mayfair Rd;$136,000

456 Meadow Ln;$146,000

2670 Meadowpoint Dr;$537,000

1427 Michael Dr;$230,000

1577 Sussex Rd;$215,000

2401 Worthington Dr;$685,000

1260 York Ln;$177,000

Union Twp.

7727 S Jay Rd;$344,900

Washington Twp.

1907 Echo Lake Dr;$100,000

West Milton

214 Stillwater St;$210,000

39 Wagner Rd;$155,000

Clark County

Bethel Twp.

7121 Milton-Carlisle Rd;$130,000

192 Milton-Carlisle Rd;$128,700

Enon

69 Skyline Dr;$255,000

20 Grand Valley Dr;$585,000

German Twp.

5850 Ballentine Pike;$77,000

2125 Elderwood Rd;$140,000

1434 N Tecumseh Rd;$360,000

Green Twp.

4243 Quwood Rd;$205,000

Harmony Twp.

7972 Whitridge Rd;$179,900

6425 Old Columbus Rd;$208,000

Madison Twp.

8832 Selma Pk;$132,500

Mad River Twp.

7000 Tall Timber Trl;$229,900

4663 Snider Rd;$348,000

1941 Old Mill Rd;$310,000

Moorefield Twp.

6978 Urbana Rd;$200,000

3741 Mumper Rd;$240,000

1866 Erika Dr;$240,000

5585 Ridgewood Rd W;$246,500

1858 Erika Dr;$255,000

728 Donnelly Ave;$315,000

New Carlisle

200 Drake Ave;$59,900

513 Scott Cir;$135,900

326 Fenwick Dr;$140,000

302 W Jefferson St;$174,000

220 Smith St;$247,000

Pleasant Twp.

10490 Broadgauge Rd;$53,400

Springfield

645j Villa Rd;$65,000

3122 Glouster St;$150,000

2508 Home Orchard Dr;$165,000

543 Zeller Dr;$201,400

1574 Prospect St;$21,000

1327 Valley View Dr;$83,000

867 Bellevue Ave;$86,900

1701 E Home Rd;$90,000

319 N Burnett Rd;$92,500

2704 E Main St;$102,000

810 W North St;$102,000

731 Linden Av;$17,000

520 E Euclid Ave;$29,000

727 Mavor St;$65,000

340 Gruen Dr;$119,500

406 W Liberty St;$33,000

1053 Russell Ave;$46,300

1854 Delaware Ave;$79,000

1779 Wittenberg Blvd W;$115,000

Springfield Twp.

3902 Springfield Jamestown Rd;$50,000

1616 Titus Rd;$210,000

3689 W National Rd;$189,000

318 Victory Rd;$329,000

Warren County

Carlisle

150 Christina Way ;$295,000

137 Dalton Ave ;$160,000

710 Easter Dr ;$215,000

388 Lincoln Ave ;$230,000

Clearcreek Twp.

180 Diamond Dr ;$475,000

2428 Hadley Way ;$110,000

1550 Lemans Blvd ;$630,000

639 Old Route 122 ;$389,000

174 E Pekin Rd ;$100,000

2268 Presley Ct ;$145,000

439 E Route 73 ;$700,000

1615 South Branch Rd ;$358,000

5075 Springboro Rd ;$325,000

1734 Sunny Brook Dr ;$650,000

9844 Winding Creek Blvd ;$435,420

9827 Winding Creek Blvd ;$427,810

1604 Wisteria Way ;$739,000

Deerfield Twp.

9779 Barnswood Ln ;$600,000

8586 Baymont Pointe ;$100,000

7868 Deer Crossing Dr ;$480,000

3280 Grand Falls Blvd ;$200,000

6540 Mallard Ct ;$300,000

7921 Plantation Dr ;$498,500

2634 Poppy Rd ;$285,000

1697 Riverwood Tr ;$297,000

8380 Sailboat Ln ;$268,000

6694 Sherbourne Ct ;$815,000

6669 Spring Mist Ct ;$438,750

3043 Stony Hollow Ct ;$315,500

4085 Village Ridge Dr ;$760,194

9438 Winding Ln ;$250,000

Franklin

11 Hillsdale Dr ;$34,000

21 Hillsdale Dr ;$26,500

540 Judy Dr ;$205,000

817 Victoria Dr ;$185,000

671 Virginia Ave ;$139,000

Franklin Twp.

7262 Country Walk Dr ;$272,000

6260 Decker Rd ;$210,000

3484 Greycliff Tr ;$347,900

3217 Jeffery Dr ;$150,000

Hamilton Twp.

1107 Avalon Dr ;$401,900

6218 Binley Woods ;$440,000

6746 Birdsong Way ;$235,000

6725 Cattail Ct ;$280,000

5806 Classicway Blvd ;$380,815

5779 Classicway Blvd ;$435,615

6818 Gray Wolf Dr ;$830,000

802 Linden Creek ;$242,000

252 Links View Dr ;$545,000

5241 Man O’ War Dr ;$275,000

5788 Montrose Ct ;$358,989

677 Thornton Dr ;$293,000

668 Thornton Dr ;$293,000

3038 Yellowtail Terr ;$340,000

Lebanon

1506 Garfield Park Blvd ;$253,000

412 Gregory Ct ;$282,000

905 Hartz Dr ;$140,000

1016 Hubbell Ct ;$385,000

1274 Locust Forge Ln ;$170,000

499 Lookout Ridge Dr ;$272,500

927 Pond Ct ;$358,000

332 Triple Crown Dr ;$295,000

259 Village Park Dr ;$394,330

800 Woodlawn Ct ;$335,000

Loveland

179 Hounds Run ;$477,500

Mason

1218 Anthony Ln ;$305,000

5785 Bayswater Dr ;$250,000

5476 Bentwood Dr ;$595,000

4378 Black Oak Ln ;$390,000

6540 Caddies Way ;$620,000

5572 Crestwood Dr ;$655,000

6624 Falls View Ct ;$470,000

1376 Fishhawk Ct ;$200,000

6864 Foxfield Dr ;$490,000

5404 Greenhouse Dr ;$450,000

5404 Heather Cir ;$204,000

3073 Hickory Ln ;$340,000

4096 Ivygrove Ln ;$643,000

211 Lakeview Dr ;$245,000

6801 Lakewood Dr ;$570,000

5931 Maple View Dr ;$854,474

6471 Neville Ct ;$880,000

5474 Red Fox Ct ;$489,899

4174 Spanish Bay Dr ;$225,500

5920 Thornberry Ct ;$515,000

865 Tradewind Dr ;$290,000

5438 Wandering Way ;$466,000

5431 Wheatmore Ct ;$460,000

4841 White Blossom Blvd ;$675,000

6396 Willow Ln ;$449,750

Middletown

1957 Cleopatra Dr ;$675,113

1958 Cleopatra Dr ;$554,478

5651 Millbrook Dr ;$51,984

5520 Rock Creek Ln ;$502,387

6642 Roycroft Dr ;$51,984

5683 Woodcreek Dr ;$284,160

Morrow

4909 Allen’s Ridge Dr ;$294,980

4943 Allen’s Ridge Dr ;$47,900

South Lebanon

467 Claude Ave ;$150,000

Springboro

5 Brighton ;$350,000

24 Dunnington Ct ;$320,000

135 Evergreen Dr ;$240,000

160 Park Ln ;$324,900

210 Sycamore Springs Dr ;$380,000

196 Waterhaven Way ;$300,000

Turtlecreek Twp.

1593 Bear Lake Dr ;$355,000

1776 Goldenrod Ct ;$490,000

884 Shadow Wood Dr ;$64,790

1785 W Shaker Rd ;$194,900

Union Twp.

4894 Columbia Rd ;$110,000

424 Harding St ;$163,000

3338 Trovillo Rd ;$272,000

Washington Twp.

9255 Arrowcreek Dr ;$260,000

6727 Olive Branch Rd ;$415,000

Waynesville

1002 Crede Way ;$320,000

345 Fifth St ;$240,000

Butler County

Fairfield

4848 Castleton Dr;$168,500

19 Chamois Dr;$185,000

2 Darby Heath ;$170,000

23 Doe Ct;$145,000

191 Hidden Hills Dr;$335,000

1523 Hunter Rd;$335,000

5770 Lake Michigan Dr;$288,000

271 Lindale Dr;$162,500

3935 Mack Rd;$95,500

6105 Morningside Dr;$185,000

3 Peachtree Ct;$300,000

5713 Planet Dr;$247,000

4655 Redwood Dr;$215,000

2484 Resor Rd;$271,000

5456 River Rd;$270,000

550 Symmes Rd;$50,000

35 Wyngate Ct;$341,000

Fairfield Twp.

4207 Bennett Dr;$360,000

7726 Chelsea Ct;$330,000

3197 Drew Dr;$340,000

2835 Fairways Dr;$345,000

6605 Fayetta Dr;$378,000

3342 Indian Meadows Dr;$245,000

2668 Urmston Ave;$260,000

Hamilton

914 Armistead Dr;$175,000

1746 Shuler Ave;$16,000

621 Armo Ave;$180,000

1132 Bishop Ave;$95,000

1236 Campbell Ave;$144,000

526 Carlisle Ave;$190,000

167 Carmen Ave;$165,000

20 Center St;$115,000

233 Cleveland Ave;$188,000

735 Clinton Ave;$200,000

1052 Corwin Ave;$150,000

1102 Elizabeth Dr;$215,800

40 Essex Pl;$82,500

248 Fairview Ave;$62,000

835 Franklin Ave;$129,000

1001 Franklin St;$82,000

4259 Freeman Ave;$170,000

1604 Howell Ave;$77,000

744 Weller Ave;$65,000

643 Glenway Dr;$289,900

402 Gorham Dr;$281,500

868 Hayes Ave;$106,000

519 Highland Pl;$144,100

368 Kenyon Dr;$190,000

161 Laurel Oak Dr;$312,165

829 Maple Ave;$145,900

955 Quincy Dr;$110,000

920 Summer St;$135,000

1510 Woodview Ln;$210,000

Hanover Twp.

2202 Bevington Ln;$258,000

1728 Del Rio Dr;$215,000

1698 McWhorter Dr;$156,300

2019 Millville Oxford Rd;$200,000

Liberty Twp.

7127 Becky Dr;$255,000

4843 Cedar Brook Ct;$451,000

6497 Chablis Dr;$361,500

5314 Colorado River Trl;$501,000

4787 Deer Vly;$356,000

6487 Elvin Ln;$180,000

6320 Glen Hollow Dr;$260,000

6053 Griffin Ct;$400,000

4310 Hamilton Mason Rd;$200,000

6698 Liberty Cir;$525,000

6075 Northlake Ct;$907,198

8358 Poppy Ln;$475,000

5233 Providence Ridge Dr;$480,000

5636 Raven Valley Dr;$727,000

5831 Sebring Ct;$500,000

7283 Stonerun Pl;$450,000

8022 Victory Garden Ln;$435,000

Madison Twp.

6675 Franklin Madison Rd;$192,500

5559 Hamilton Trenton Rd;$85,000

2368 Middletown Eaton Rd;$124,700

8458 Ora Ln;$284,900

7740 Twin Oaks Dr;$855,000

Middletown

304 Ardmore Dr;$162,000

1906 Baltimore St;$40,000

106 S Sutphin St Undefined;$42,500

801 Auburn St;$73,500

633 Auburn St;$89,900

208 Baltimore St;$75,000

4723 Caprice Dr;$105,000

2801 Elmo Pl;$189,900

909 Highland St;$175,000

610 Highland St;$275,000

2905 Inland Dr;$197,000

1005 Jackson St;$149,900

1908 Logan Ave;$89,900

405 Moore St;$129,900

4804 Ronald Dr;$130,000

2117 Roosevelt Blvd;$156,000

1611 Schirm Dr;$260,000

1900 Schirm Dr;$329,900

445 Sharon Ct;$270,000

4520 Shawnray Dr;$85,000

Monroe

3712 Amity Ln;$299,000

35 Hollytree Dr;$350,000

222 Macready Ave;$220,000

433 Ridgeway Ct;$220,000

519 Sands Ave;$305,000

5938 Serena Way;$287,000

52 Tall Oaks Dr;$406,500

26 Village Ct;$275,000

300 Woodsdale Dr;$100,000

New Miami

77 Algonquin Dr;$100,000

261 Howman Ave;$20,000

Oxford

5825 K Bell St;$135,000

125 Stone Creek Dr;$725,000

Reily Twp.

2048 Reily Woods Ln;$475,000

5959 Stephenson Rd;$445,000

Ross Twp.

4145 Jennifer Dr;$210,000

4231 Jennifer Dr;$279,900

1614 Smith Rd;$120,000

Sharonville

8213 Moubray Dr;$300,000

St. Clair Twp.

50 Flamingo Dr;$160,000

71 Shawnee Dr;$90,000

Trenton

918 Arthur St;$236,000

913 Centennial St;$268,500

992 Marcia Dr;$259,000

185 Thompson St;$230,000

Wayne Twp.

4141 Hamilton Eaton Rd;$10,000

West Chester Twp.

7862 Ashford Glen Ct;$380,000

6148 Beckett Station Ct;$370,000

9378 Canal Way;$12,000

9156 Canal Way;$45,000

9081 Canal Way;$60,630

7940 Christine Ave;$352,000

5115 Cody Pass;$130,000

4284 College Dictionary ;$655,000

4912 Columbia Cir;$175,000

8471 Cox Rd;$305,000

5521 Eagle Ln;$414,000

8876 Eagleview Dr;$179,000

5802 Forge Bridge Dr;$375,000

6909 Gatewood Ct;$445,000

8544 Goldfinch Way;$287,500

7130 Jerry Dr;$225,000

7278 Julies Cv;$565,000

7966 Kristen Dr;$430,000

8198 Lakeridge Dr;$400,000

8126 Logans Ridge Dr;$475,000

8188 Mill Creek Cir;$155,000

7865 Misty Shore Dr;$425,000

8762 Monticello Dr;$340,000

7716 Ottawa Ln;$164,500

7730 Ottawa Ln;$185,000

10049 Pinewood Ln;$388,000

7990 Pinnacle Point Dr;$225,000

7466 Princess Ct;$235,000

5362 Pros Dr;$115,000

5356 Pros Dr;$190,000

6699 San Mateo Dr;$442,000

7451 Saxony Dr;$178,000

8294 Sea Mist Ct;$405,000

8395 Spring Valley Ct;$156,500

7340 Tepperwood Dr;$410,000

9390 Tessa Ct;$325,000

7789 View Pl;$290,000

9594 Wabash Way;$475,000

