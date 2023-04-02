Chemical accident at Meijer distribution center causes injury

One person was injured after a chemical accident at a Meijer Distribution Center in Tipp City Sunday morning.
Tipp City Fire & Emergency Services was sent to the 4200 block on S. County Road 25A on reports of an employee with respiratory issues, according to a release from the Tipp City Fire & EMS’s Chief of Emergency Services Cameron Haller.
Haller said the employee removed himself from the scene and was transported to a local hospital to treat chemical inhalation symptoms.
He was decontaminated, treated and released.
The Miami County Hazardous Material Team responded to the scene.
Tipp City personnel confirmed that “an unintentional chemical process error of acid solution and a caustic solution used as cleaners were introduced into the same line without rinsing the lines which created an unspecified toxic gas.” Operations at the facility were stopped and the space was ventilated and flushed with copious amounts of water, Haller added.
Crews were on the scene for four hours and employees could re-enter the building after the situation was contained.
