X

Chemical accident at Meijer distribution center causes injury

Local News
By , Staff Writer
12 minutes ago

One person was injured after a chemical accident at a Meijer Distribution Center in Tipp City Sunday morning.

Tipp City Fire & Emergency Services was sent to the 4200 block on S. County Road 25A on reports of an employee with respiratory issues, according to a release from the Tipp City Fire & EMS’s Chief of Emergency Services Cameron Haller.

Haller said the employee removed himself from the scene and was transported to a local hospital to treat chemical inhalation symptoms.

He was decontaminated, treated and released.

The Miami County Hazardous Material Team responded to the scene.

Tipp City personnel confirmed that “an unintentional chemical process error of acid solution and a caustic solution used as cleaners were introduced into the same line without rinsing the lines which created an unspecified toxic gas.” Operations at the facility were stopped and the space was ventilated and flushed with copious amounts of water, Haller added.

Crews were on the scene for four hours and employees could re-enter the building after the situation was contained.

.

In Other News
1
Power has been restored to most Miami Valley residents
2
Kettering home improvement tax break zone may expand to more...
3
Library for Africa visits Liberia, continues plans for building public...
4
Troy mayor candidates Lutz, Oda discuss their strengths, city’s...
5
Greenville man found unresponsive in one-vehicle crash in Darke County

About the Author

© 2023 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top