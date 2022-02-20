Hamburger icon
dayton-daily-news logo
X

Child and adult taken to hospital, car crash into a pole

ajc.com

Local News
55 minutes ago

An adult and a child were taken to a hospital for minor injuries after a car crashed into a pole in Harrison Township between N. Main Street and Elm Hill Drive on Saturday.

A white Chevrolet Equinox was driving northbound on N. Main Street towards the intersection with Poplar Street without headlights on, according to a report by the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office. A tan pick-up truck was “heading southbound on N. Main Street turned left onto Poplar Street” and was hit by the white Chevrolet Equinox, the report said

The driver of the tan pick-up was not injured, the report said.

The investigation is still ongoing.

We will update as will learn more.

In Other News
1
Warren County church to expand its campus
2
10 projects helping build up the Dayton area
3
Kratom: What it is and should it be regulated in Ohio?
4
COVID boosters: Who should get them and when?
5
Check out how much homes in your area have sold for recently
© 2022 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top