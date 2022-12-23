Chilly morning temperatures set new record low in Dayton

A winter storm with dangerously cold temperatures helped Dayton break a 50-year record low temperature Friday.
A temperature of -9 degrees was recorded at the Dayton International Airport on Friday, breaking the previous record for this date of -8, according to the National Weather Service in Wilmington. The previous record was set in 1960.
Strong wind gusts of up to 50 mph and Arctic wind chills will make temperatures feel as frigid as -25 to -35 today. The NWS said that wind chills this low could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes.
Winds could result in blowing snow, causing hazardous road conditions. It could also cause tree branches to fall and power lines to break.
