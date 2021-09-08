Cincinnati Bell to purchase Springboro fiberoptic lines

Pozzuto said Cincinnati Bell plans to use three of the conduits as transmission lines to expand its services in the Dayton area, and the fourth conduit to provide internet services locally. The city has said the fiberoptic project will cover the entire city and provide more competition that could lower prices for residents and businesses.

The agreement with Cincinnati Bell are expected to be signed later this week, he said.

City officials originally anticipated the return on investment would take two to three years.

“This shows there is a great demand for fiber(optic) to provide higher internet speeds with a private partnership,” Pozzuto said. “We wanted competition here and usually creates better service and lower prices.”

Point Broadband said it will provide up to 1GB service to any city household looking for internet choices and higher internet speeds. Point Broadband is currently working in various city neighborhoods in proximity to the City Building and its network should be available to the entire city by the end of next summer.

The sixth and final fiberoptic conduit will be used by the city to connect all of its traffic signals, public buildings along with water and sewer infrastructure to provide better monitoring of the city’s infrastructure, Pozzuto said.