City buys land near heart of downtown Centerville

“As far as we can tell, they have never been developed,” Bostdorff said. “They are remnant parcels to the house that sits adjacent.”

City of Centerville officials completed a comprehensive visioning process for Uptown in 2019 with a focus group of more than a dozen stakeholders representing businesses, residents, government partners and community groups.

The Uptown Action Plan highlights six focus areas: improving walkability and reducing traffic congestion, improving parking, scheduling and organizing new events, focusing on business development, developing branding and increasing green space.

City staff said they determined the properties at Main and Martha represented an opportunity for future infill development in alignment with the Uptown project.