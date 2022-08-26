City buys land near heart of downtown Centerville

The city of Centerville recently purchased about half an acre of vacant land at the northeast corner of Main Street and Martha Avenue, continuing their efforts to revitalize the Uptown area.
City officials said they are in the process of evaluating the best use of the properties and are accepting development proposals.
The two-parcel property along Main Street is across from Nelly’s restaurant, less than a quarter-mile south of the Main/Franklin intersection in the center of town.
“As we look around Uptown, there are few parcels available for new development that align with the vision of a vibrant district,” city Development Director Michael Norton-Smith said. “With all the positive momentum in Uptown, the time was right to pursue this strategic acquisition.”
City spokeswoman Kate Bostdorff said the parcels were purchased from two separate private citizens, for a total of $134,000.
“As far as we can tell, they have never been developed,” Bostdorff said. “They are remnant parcels to the house that sits adjacent.”
City of Centerville officials completed a comprehensive visioning process for Uptown in 2019 with a focus group of more than a dozen stakeholders representing businesses, residents, government partners and community groups.
The Uptown Action Plan highlights six focus areas: improving walkability and reducing traffic congestion, improving parking, scheduling and organizing new events, focusing on business development, developing branding and increasing green space.
City staff said they determined the properties at Main and Martha represented an opportunity for future infill development in alignment with the Uptown project.
