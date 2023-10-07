City of Franklin announces leaf pickup dates

Beginning Oct. 16, the city of Franklin will begin its fall leaf pickup program.

The leaf pickup will be in two phases this year and with designated areas. The first phase will begin Oct. 16 and end Nov. 10; and the second phase will begin Nov. 27 and end Dec. 22.

PHASE 1

Oct. 16 - Oct. 20: Area 1 – All residents south of Fourth Street; Oct. 23 - Oct. 27: Area 2 – All residents north of Fourth Street; Oct. 30 - Nov. 3: Area 3 – All residents north of Second Street, including Second Street; Nov. 6 - Nov. 10: Area 4 – All residents west of the Great Miami River.

PHASE 2

Nov. 27 - Dec. 1: Area 1 – All residents south of Fourth Street; Dec. 4 - Dec. 8: Area 2 – All residents north of Fourth Street; Dec. 11 - Dec. 15: Area 3 – All residents north of Second Street, including Second Street; Dec. 18 - Dec. 22: Area 4 – All residents west of the Great Miami River.

Leaves that are bagged will be picked up by Rumpke on your regular scheduled trash pickup day. Bottles, trash, rocks and branches can damage the pickup equipment, preventing the city from providing timely service to all residents. City officials ask that care be taken so that only leaves are piled between the curb and the sidewalk.

Leaves must be swept between the curb and the sidewalk or placed in bags at the curb. Please do not rake your leaves out until your area is due. This will help in keeping the gutters clean and open to take rain water.

Bags will be available again this year at the Public Works Department Facility, 202 Baxter Drive for those wanting to bag their leaves. Call 937-746-5001 with questions or problems.