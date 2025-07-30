Clark State names dean of new school focused on allied health programs

“I’m energized to join Clark State — a cornerstone of the Springfield region and a place where second chances become new beginnings,” Charlton said. “Here, students balance work and family while striving for their full potential, and education transforms not only individuals but entire communities.”

Adrienne Forgette, provost and vice president of academic affairs, said Charlton brings a “breadth of experience” as an educator and leader to his new role because he’s “student-focused, understands what students and programs need to achieve success and is known for his enthusiasm, creativity and support.”

As dean, Charlton will provide leadership for the programs, degrees, certificates and activities of the School of Allied Health and Public Services, including addiction and integrated treatment, criminal justice, diagnostic medical sonography, early childhood education, emergency medical services, fire, medical assisting, medical laboratory technician, physical therapy assistant, social work and the Basic Peace Officer Academy.

“Dr. Charlton will play a pivotal role in preparing students for in-demand, regional jobs, and he will also work closely with business and organizational leaders to anticipate critical needs in our local communities,” said Clark State President Jo Alice Blondin.

Before joining Clark State, Charlton served as Columbus State Community College’s chair of Allied Health and Health Professions and Wellness. He is also a certified emotional well-being coach, has taught radiologic technology and allied health at the University of Cincinnati Blue Ash, and has served as the director of radiology at Wilson Heath Hospital.

Charlton earned his associate degree in radiologic technology from Sinclair Community College, his bachelor’s degree in health and human services from Wilberforce University, a master’s degree in health administration from Ohio University and both a master’s degree and doctorate in leadership change for health care from Antioch University.