Clark State Theatre Arts Program to present classic ‘To Kill a Mockingbird’

Showings start at 8 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 31, and Saturday, Nov. 1, as well as on Nov. 7 and 8.

There will also be 2 p.m. showings on Sunday, Nov. 2, and also on Nov. 9.

Performances will be held in the Turner Studio Theatre at the Clark State Performing Arts Center, 300 S. Fountain Ave.

“Our student and community actors have poured their hearts into this production,” said Theresa Lauricella, producer and Clark State theatre professor in a release. “’To Kill a Mockingbird’ challenges them not only as actors, but as storytellers who must navigate complex emotions and social issues. It’s been inspiring to see their dedication and how they’ve come together to tell such a classic story.”

Maggie Cooper is directing the 21 actors in the ensemble cast, and there are nine crew members. Performers include Justin Simmons as Atticus Finch, Katie Thorpe as Scout Finch and Adrian Moran as Jem Finch.

Tickets cost $15 for adults and $12 for seniors and students with a college ID. Clark State students may attend one show for free with their student ID. For tickets or more information, go to pac.clarkstate.edu.