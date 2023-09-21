Class of ‘63 supports artist Bing Davis’ nonprofit with reunion funds

Earlier this month, the Colonel White High School class of 1963 held its 60th reunion. Afterward, the reunion committee met and decided that would be the last. There was $400 left in its treasury; and the committee members decided to give it to SHANGO, the nonprofit, 501c (3) program set up by Bing Davis to serve the community by sharing and studying African American culture and arts.

“I started my teaching career at Colonel White in 1959, the same year the class of ‘63 entered and was there when they graduated,” said Davis. Several years later, he moved on to help create the visual arts program and gallery at the Living Arts Center, then to teach at DePauw and later, at Central State University — among other places — all while continuing to create art and support African American artists and promote their work in the community.

On Sept. 12, three members of the reunion committee visited his EbonNia gallery and art studio on West Third Street to present him with the check while holding a class banner. After giving him the banner, they stayed for more than an hour, recalling Davis’ role in their high school years and lives, sharing their feelings and experiences about him, and “catching up” with their favorite teacher. Not all had been in his art class, but he was known for his enthusiasm, support and positive attitude by all the students.

“Mr. Davis was the teacher I decided to interview when we had to write a career paper in high school,” said Wava (Miller) Spring. “He always cared about his students and encouraged them. I decided to major in Art Education at the University of Dayton because of him; he is an excellent teacher and mentor.

He gave me an A+ on a painting that I did, and my mother framed it and it hung on our wall for years. I was so proud.”

Barb (Fennel) Davis noted that “Bing was kind, fair, and all the students loved him. I didn’t take art but have watched him grow and become a great part of the Dayton community. His spirit and attention to other people are amazing.”

Not all of the committee members or former students could attend the presentation but wanted to add their experience with “Mr. Bing.”

Lynn (Cook) Frost was another CW student who wasn’t in his art class but shared his impact on her. “I couldn’t draw or paint, but he knew I was a ballet dancer in the Dayton Ballet Company and always made a point of talking to me about dance. I will always remember him for his kindness and remembrance of my love of dance. What a wonderful human being.”

And Sam Kurtz, another committee member who couldn’t attend the presentation, noted that “Bing Davis was the best art teacher I have ever had. I still remember the things he taught me. Bing was also my homeroom teacher my sophomore year. Since graduation, we have crossed paths many times and we even shot baskets together. I can’t think of a better donation from our Colonel White students than to our favorite art teacher.”

“I loved seeing Mr. Davis again,” said Spring. “Since there were only four of us there, it gave us all a chance to have a great visit and share memories, almost like time stood still for a moment in time. I even got to tell him about my time at DAI, which was so special to me. He really was my favorite teacher at CW.”

Although many groups and individuals have donated to SHANGO, Davis was pleased that a former class, his first, still cared enough to donate.

“Whatever is given helps to benefit small or large groups who could benefit from a workshop, visit to the studio, or participation in an exhibit. We’ll find a way that it gets to the kids who otherwise wouldn’t have the experience. I really appreciate the support that I’ve received from former students who have given from the start.”

Any individual or group interested in learning more about SHANGO or wanting to donate can go to https://www.bingdavisartstudio.org/about.

