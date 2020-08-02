Cloudy skies, more showers and thunderstorms possible today

Temperatures will range from 79 degrees to 63 degrees. The skies will be cloudy for most of the day, but the wind will likely slow down in the evening.

Tomorrow, the chances of thunderstorms or showers will continue, but the skies are expected to be sunny. Temperatures will be slightly warmer, ranging from 82 degrees to 63 degrees. Any wind we will see tomorrow will be calm. In the evening, showers and storms are more likely and the skies are expected to grow mostly cloudy.