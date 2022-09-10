COCOA Music promotes collaboration over competition

“I avoided composing for a while because you can’t make a living doing it,” Levant said. “Coming into it a little later or as an older composer, meaning anything over 30, it’s almost impossible to find ways of getting known. Almost all of the competitions were for 30 and under so a bunch of us were sitting around trying to figure out how to get pieces performed. We decided to just produce our own concerts.”

Levant understands the struggles. She started making up songs as a tween but didn’t truly embrace composing until earning a masters in music composition from Carnegie Mellon University in her 30s.