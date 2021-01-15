Cold front brings rain, snow showers through weekend

Today will start with a wintry mix of rain and possibly some snowflakes.
It will be cloudy, and by this afternoon and evening, isolated snow showers are possible, according to the National Weather Service in Wilmington.
“Some snow showers may be heavy, thereby leading to a rapid drop in visibility and slippery roads,” the NWS posted on its social media accounts.
Little or no snow accumulation is expected, and highs will be in the upper 30s. Southwest winds will be 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph possible. Tonight will be mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers. Overnight temperatures are expected to fall to the upper 20s.
A chance of snow continues through the day Saturday, which will be mostly cloudy with highs in the middle 30s. Skies remain mostly cloudy Saturday night with a chance of snow showers, mainly in the evening. Overnight lows will fall to the upper 20s.
Sunday will be mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers in the morning, then a chance of snow and rain showers in the afternoon. Highs will be in the 30s.