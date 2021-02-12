Commander praises WPAFB for excellence

“Wright-Patterson’s target date for the next round of COVID-19 vaccines is the beginning of March. We have already put over 10,000 vaccines in arms and are holding strong as the second largest number in the Air Force, only behind Lackland AFB,” he said.

The commander also praised the base’s snow-removal crews for continuing to keep the WPAFB operational and safe during the latest round of winter storms.

Other 88 ABW leaders on the call were Greg Leingang, vice director; and Command Chief Master Sgt. Jason Shaffer.

To maintain social connections between leadership and Airmen, Miller continues to host a quarterly Microsoft CVR Teams live commander’s call. Thursday marked his third since taking command.

This virtual meeting platform allows leaders and Airmen to safely interact with each other in a live setting, with information coming directly from the commander.

Miller commended the Wright-Patt Honor Guard, the Air Force’s largest honor guard mission, for its duty and commitment while performing recent military honors at Retired Air Force Brig. Gen. Chuck Yeager’s memorial ceremony in West Virginia.

Leingang reminded personnel that the civilian development education non-board window closes Feb. 26 and the next wing Focus Week is April 26-30. Team Wright-Patt’s mentoring program opens soon, and DPMAP annual performance appraisal self-assessments are due March 15, with supervisor assessments required by April 2.

Shaffer said Airmen should remain physically and mentally fit as the next physical assessment is April 1. He encouraged others to check out the “Let’s Get it Wright” video series that supports Air Force Materiel Command’s Connect program and have those conversations with teammates.

In addition, the command chief noted female hair standards have changed and pointed personnel to AFI 36-2903 for details.

Miller also recognized the committee that managed the 2020 annual awards program.

“Without its hard work and dedication to the program, it couldn’t have happened,” he said.

The commander also said Wright-Patterson AFB continues to create new Air Force leaders and front-line supervisors through Airman Leadership School.

“I appreciate all of my mighty 88th teammates and what they continue to do for the team and Air Force day in and day out,” Miller said.

Miller closed out his commander’s call by presenting several awards and recognizing recent promotions and achievements.

To see the full list of award recipients, go to the 88th Air Base Wing’s Facebook page @WPAFB.