Community Gem: Franklin boy recognized for heroic act

A 9-year-old Franklin boy has been recognized for his efforts to save his father’s life.
Jayden George was recognized by the city of Franklin for his quick work in calling 911 to help his father who was having a medical emergency.
The Miami Valley is a compassionate community, full of people who help each other in big and small ways every day.
The Dayton Daily News launched a new initiative called Community Gems in June that highlights and honors people who give their time and effort to improve the lives of their neighbors and community. The series will highlight and recognize people who make the community better and through their small acts add positivity and goodwill throughout the region.
George is a Dayton Daily News Community Gem.
The young man was presented a “Citizen Act of Valor” from Fire Lt. Quincy Pearson during Monday’s Franklin City Council meeting.
Pearson, along with City Council, applauded Jayden for his heroic actions.
When asked who taught him how to call 911 in an emergency, Jayden said that he was taught by his mom.
Jayden also lead council and the audience in reciting the Pledge of Allegiance at the start of the meeting.