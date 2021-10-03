Community Gem: Songs by Debbie Schoulties of Clayton help others cope

Sometimes her friends would request songs. Often, they would share the videos with others or leave a kind comment.

“It was therapeutic for me,” said Schoulties, who was in a band in the ‘70s and has performed as a duo with her singing partner, Mark Yelton, for the last seven years.

Beverly Baker, who is a member of Concord United Methodist Church with Schoulties and nominated her as a Dayton Daily News Community Gem, said watching her perform gave her and others a reason to talk about something else in the middle of a pandemic.

“It brought us closer to each other and closer to the church,” said Baker, of Englewood.

As the quarantune series was winding down in May, one of the last that Schoulties posted was “Thank You for Being a Friend.”

“You know what?” she said. “That’s a good place to stop.”