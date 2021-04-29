Companies sound alarm over commodity price hikes coming

Cheerios maker General Mills is considering raising prices on its products as things like grain, sugar and other ingredients become more expensive. Hormel Foods has already increased prices for Skippy peanut butter and its turkey products. Kimberly-Clark, which makes Kleenex tissues and Scott toilet paper, said price increases will cover about 60% of its product portfolio and expects the increases and more productivity to offset most of the higher raw material costs.

Soda giant Coca-Cola has said it expects to raise prices to fight higher costs, while Procter & Gamble is raising prices for baby, feminine and adult care products.

U.S. consumer prices increased a sharp 0.6% in March, the biggest uptick since 2012, while inflation over the past year jumped 2.6%. Some of the increases have been anticipated by Wall Street as the economy improves and inflation increases with it. The pace and size of inflation increases still remains a concern. Treasury bond yields spiked earlier this year, though they have since stabilized. They are being watched closely because another sharp jump could stunt the economic recovery.

“Rates are in a holding period and everybody’s curious to see if this holding period is going to last,” said J.J. Kinahan, chief strategist with TD Ameritrade.