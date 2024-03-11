Company to start developing ‘speculative’ industrial facility in Celina

The development was made possible due to partnership from the Dayton Development Coalition, JobsOhio, Agracel, Inc. and Mercer County, according to a joint release. It received support from the Ohio Department of Development Rural Industrial Park Loan Program, as well as an Ohio Site Inventory Program grant.

Agracel, Inc. President Ryan Witges said, “The demand for speculative development is high due to the void of industrial buildings in the area. Since there are no similar current spaces available, collaborating on such a project will help the region continue to grow and expand.”

Dayton Development Coalition Executive Vice President of Regional Development Julie Sullivan said, “Through outstanding collaboration with our local partners and JobsOhio assistance, Agracel, Inc. will establish the first speculative building in Mercer County in decades. Given the lack of industrial vacancy in Mercer County and west central Ohio, this new development is critical to allow the market to grow.”