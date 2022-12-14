dayton-daily-news logo
Congressman Turner urges renewed strategy for Black Sea security

Turner backs bill that directs Biden to strengthen security in region

Dayton’s congressman is urging the Biden Administration to focus new attention to security in the Black Sea region.

U.S. Rep. Mike Turner, R-Dayton, vice president of the NATO Parliamentary Assembly and co-chair of the House Romania Caucus, introduced the Black Sea Security Act of 2022 with fellow Rep. Bill Keating, chairman of the House Foreign Affairs Subcommittee on Europe, Energy, the Environment and Cyber.

The bill requires development of a renewed strategy to provide security on and around the Black Sea.

“The Black Sea region is of critical importance to both European and global security, as evident during Russia’s war against Ukraine,” Turner and Keating said in a joint statement Tuesday. “Ukraine, Romania, Georgia, Bulgaria and Turkey are strategic partners in the region and are vital for U.S. security interests.”

The region is also a trade nexus, the congressmen say, adding that they believe “it is important for the U.S. to play both a more proactive role in the region, establishing a formal U.S. strategy that bolsters security and encourages trade with the region.”

“The U.S. and our allies must maintain a strong presence in the Black Sea region to maintain and expand energy imports, digital infrastructure and economic development,” said Turner, the incoming chair of the House Intelligence Committee. “Our goal is to deter malign attempts by Russia and China to control the region — a move that would threaten our security interests abroad.”

This bill creates a “roadmap” for the U.S. and our allies to “strengthen economic ties, counter our adversaries and defend democracy abroad,” the congressmen said.

Six months following passage of the legislation, the bill requires a strategy to increase military assistance and coordination with NATO and the European Union, deepen economic ties, strengthen democracy and economic security and enhance security assistance with nations around the Black Sea, at the southeastern edge of Europe.

The Black Sea Security Act of 2022 is the House companion of a bill introduced by Sens. Jeanne Shaheen and Mitt Romney.

