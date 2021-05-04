Construction businesses are hiring: Here’s what you need to know

“There are many opportunities for individuals working in construction,” said Montgomery County Commission President Judy Dodge. “Even though the pandemic limits our ability for in-person events, we know it’s crucial to continue our construction job fair this year. Our investment in this virtual platform will allow us to help hundreds of individuals meet with companies who are hiring now.”

There is no cost to attend. The link to register is at www.TheJobCenter.org/Construction. That page also has some tips to prepare job seekers for the virtual event.