X

Construction company wins $116 million contract to renovate AFMC headquarters at Wright-Patt

Local News
By
22 minutes ago

Messer Construction Co. won a $116 million Army contract to renovate the headquarters of Air Force Materiel Command at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base.

The $116,565,000 contract is a firm-fixed-price contract. Work will be performed at Wright-Patterson, with an estimated completion date of May 21, 2026, the Department of Defense said late Thursday.

ExploreNEW DETAILS: Government suspends disputed Wright-Patt housing contract

Based at Wright-Patterson, AFMC is one of the Air Force’s most important commands, responsible for logistics, equipment and weapons. In fiscal year 2022, AFMC spent 72% of the total Air Force budget, Kathy Watern, Air Force Life Cycle Management Center executive director, told a Dayton Defense group recently.

Messer’s job will be a big one. According to a description of the project released in January, work is expected to include demolition and replacement or repair of existing interiors, building systems, roofs and site components.

An interior hazardous materials survey identified asbestos, lead and other controlled substances. Mitigation of these materials will be expected, with improvements including new windows, doors, and thermal insulation in walls and roof.

All work will be done in a secure project site under direct government security monitoring and access control, the government said.

Fiscal 2023 operation and maintenance, defense-wide funds in the amount of $116,565,000 were obligated at the time of the award, the DOD said.

Bids were solicited via the internet with two received, the department said.

The contract came from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers in Louisville, Ky.

AFMC headquarters, the headquarters of Air Force Research Laboratory, the 711th Human Performance Wing, materials and manufacturing and sensors directorates and other key missions are all located at Wright-Patterson.

In Other News
1
Memorial Day: Observances planned throughout Dayton region
2
Graduation 2023: Stivers student found healing through community and...
3
50 years after end of U.S. military involvement in Vietnam, veterans...
4
Area vets getting millions in aid following PACT Act passage
5
Proposed bills would ease massive projected taxable property value...

About the Author

Follow Thomas Gnau on facebookFollow Thomas Gnau on twitter

Thomas Gnau is a business reporter who joined the Dayton Daily News in 2007. He has reported for daily newspapers in Ohio since 1991.

© 2023 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top