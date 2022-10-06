Construction work causes huge backup on I-75 south of downtown Dayton

Construction work near the Edwin C. Moses Boulevard exit ramp this morning caused an 8-mile back up on northbound Interstate 75.
The traffic jam extended from Edwin C. Moses Boulevard to nearly Ohio 725 on I-75 around 7 a.m.
Construction crews have been working on the bridge over the Great Miami River at the exit ramp for the past year. ODOT officials could not be reached on what caused the backup and why traffic was down to one lane just south of downtown.
