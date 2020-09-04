Coronavirus: 128,444 total cases, 4,248 deaths reported in Ohio

As of yesterday, Butler, Mercer, Montgomery and Preble counties are at level 3, based off the state’s public health advisory system. Champaign county was at level 1, with the rest of the Miami Valley region at level 2.

College coronavirus cases in Ohio contribute to county alert status

Gov. Mike DeWine said that outbreaks on college campuses, including Miami University and University of Dayton, were contributing to the alert statuses in their respective counties.

The governor also further discussed an order requiring schools to create a reporting system where parents can notify districts of confirmed coronavirus cases.

Parents and guardians should start reporting cases to schools beginning Sept. 8. On Sept. 15, schools will start reporting student and staff cases to local health departments every Tuesday. The state will then post cases by school district or school on its coronavirus website each Thursday.