Coronavirus: 136,568 cases, 4,411 deaths in Ohio

A total of 129,453 cases and 4,118 deaths have been confirmed by the state. 48 new hospitalizations and seven intensive care unit admissions have been reported, bringing the total hospitalizations to 14,284 and ICU admissions to 3,088. An estimated 114,06 people have recovered from coronavirus.

As of Friday, Sept. 11, the University of Dayton reported 10 new cases, resulting in 118 active cases. A total of 1,203 cases have been reported at the university since August 10, the University of Dayton reported.