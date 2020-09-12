Coronavirus: 136,568 cases, 4,411 deaths in Ohio

There have been 136,568 cases of coronavirus and 4,411 deaths reported in Ohio as of Saturday, Sept. 12, the Ohio Department of Health reported. 1,242 cases and eight deaths have been reported today.
A total of 129,453 cases and 4,118 deaths have been confirmed by the state. 48 new hospitalizations and seven intensive care unit admissions have been reported, bringing the total hospitalizations to 14,284 and ICU admissions to 3,088. An estimated 114,06 people have recovered from coronavirus.
As of Friday, Sept. 11, the University of Dayton reported 10 new cases, resulting in 118 active cases. A total of 1,203 cases have been reported at the university since August 10, the University of Dayton reported.
The University of Dayton downgrading its campus alert level Status 3-Yellow-Caution on Friday. Some in-person classes will begin Wednesday.
UD President Eric Spina said Friday that Thursday’s tally of COVID-19 cases came to 21 new cases compared to a single-day peak of more than 150 cases.
He said officials are pleased that the seven-day average of new cases, the positivity rate of randomly tested students and the number of active coronavirus cases on campus have continued to decline.