Coronavirus: 143,547 cases, 4,612 deaths reported in Ohio

There have been 143,547 cases of coronavirus and 4,612 deaths reported in Ohio as of Saturday, September 19, the Ohio Department of Health reported. A total of 951 new cases and four new deaths were reported today.
A total of 135,800 cases and 4,316 deaths were confirmed by the state. A total of 63 new hospitalizations were reported, bringing the total of those hospitalized to 14,750. 14 new intensive care unit admissions were reported, bringing the total to 3,175.
The state estimates that 121,911 people have recovered. A total of five new cases were reported at the University of Dayton on Friday, the website stated. A total of 1,235 cases have been reported since August 10, however 1,196 people have estimated to have recovered. There are a reported total of 39 active cases.
This week, Lance D. Himes, interim director of the Ohio Department of Health, has released Halloween guidance, which is designed to help curb the spread of COVID-19.
The guidance will be reassessed and updated as necessary in the weeks leading up to Oct. 31, according to a release from the ODH. The guidelines advise canceling hayrides or haunted houses and changing trick-or-treating events in ways that will allow for social distancing, such as leaving candy in mailboxes, judging costumes or decorated cars from a distance or wearing a mask while distributing candy.
Decisions on whether to participate in Halloween festivities will be up to local communities, individuals, and parents/guardians.