Coronavirus: 143,547 cases, 4,612 deaths reported in Ohio

A total of 135,800 cases and 4,316 deaths were confirmed by the state. A total of 63 new hospitalizations were reported, bringing the total of those hospitalized to 14,750. 14 new intensive care unit admissions were reported, bringing the total to 3,175.

The state estimates that 121,911 people have recovered. A total of five new cases were reported at the University of Dayton on Friday, the website stated. A total of 1,235 cases have been reported since August 10, however 1,196 people have estimated to have recovered. There are a reported total of 39 active cases.