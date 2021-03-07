Coronavirus: Fewer than 800 new cases reported Sunday

Coronavirus hospitalizations fell below 900 today, with a total of 820 people currently in Ohio hospitals are positive for COVID-19, the Ohio Hospital Association reported. In southwest Ohio, 248 people are hospitalized with coronavirus. In the past 24 hours, 33 new hospitalizations were reported.

Students — some of whom haven’t been in a classroom in nearly a year due to COVID — are behind, according to state and national testing data. Some studies say the gap is minimal, while others say it’s half a year or more.