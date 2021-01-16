Coronavirus: Hospitalizations pass 43,000 since the beginning of the pandemic

Currently, 3,742 people are hospitalized in Ohio for coronavirus, with 934 intensive care unit admissions. In southwest Ohio, 1,030 people are currently hospitalized, with 264 people currently in the ICU.

In the past 24 hours, 7,065 new cases and 78 new deaths were reported, bringing total cases to 821,507 and deaths to 10,135, the Ohio Department of Health reported. The current average for cases is 7,469 cases a day and the death average sits at 79 people a day.