Coronavirus: New cases drop below 4,000 for first time in 2021

In the past 24 hours, the state reported 3,011 new cases of coronavirus, the lowest number of new cases reported in 2021. The state is nearing 900,000 total cases, with 895,792 cases reported since March, the Ohio Department of Health reported.
Hospitalizations are falling slowly, with a current total of 2,441 people hospitalized. In southwest Ohio, 726 people are hospitalized, the Ohio Hospital Association reported. Since March, 46,215 people have been hospitalized with coronavirus. In the past 24 hours, 80 people were hospitalized.
54 people have died from coronavirus in the past 24 hours, ODH reported. Since the beginning of the pandemic, 11,175 people have died from coronavirus.
Starting tomorrow, Ohioans over 70 and employees of K-12 schools who wish to remain or return to in-person or hybrid models are eligible to get vaccinated. In the past 24 hours, 35,114 Ohioans have been vaccinated.
Vaccine supply is likely to remain scarce for weeks or months at a national level, thus supply is scarce in Ohio. That means vaccine appointments go fast and not every eligible Ohioan can get the shot as soon as they’d like, though local providers are getting their limited allotments out within a week of receipt.
Every state is distributing the vaccine differently, which might be confusing people who watch the national news, said Amy Rohling McGee, president of the Health Policy Institute of Ohio.