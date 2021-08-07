Coronavirus: State reports over 2,000 new cases for second time in a week

Since the beginning of the pandemic, the state has reported 1,140,917 cases. The current daily case average is 1,148 cases per day, the ODH said.

Currently, over 900 people are hospitalized with COVID-19, the Ohio Hospital Association said. The ODH reported that 76 of the current 925 hospitalizations occurred in the past 24 hours. There has been a 42% increase in COVID-19 patients in the past week, a 194% increase in the past 21 days and a 96% increase in the past 60 days, the Ohio Hospital Association said.