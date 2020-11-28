Coronavirus: Troy Schools switch to hybrid learning

Troy City Schools will switch to its hybrid learning plan starting Monday due to a surge in coronavirus cases in Troy and Miami County.
Miami County has the sixth-highest COVID-19 infection rate per capita in Ohio, the district shared with families Friday night when announcing its decision on social media and on its website. The county has reported 4,562 cases since the pandemic began in March, according to data updated Friday by the Ohio Department of Health on its COVID-19 Dashboard.
Students in Red Group (last names A-I) will report in person on Mondays and Tuesday and will learn online Wednesdays, Thursdays and Fridays.
Students in Gray Group (last names J-Z) will be learning online Mondays, Tuesdays and Wednesdays and will report in person on Thursdays and Fridays.
“This applies to all students in grades K-12,” according to the letter to parents.
Monday also is the last day for families to switch from in person to online, or from online to in person learning for the second semester by filling out the form here. No action is needed to continue current learning platform.