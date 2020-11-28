Coronavirus: Troy Schools switch to hybrid learning

Miami County has the sixth-highest COVID-19 infection rate per capita in Ohio, the district shared with families Friday night when announcing its decision on social media and on its website. The county has reported 4,562 cases since the pandemic began in March, according to data updated Friday by the Ohio Department of Health on its COVID-19 Dashboard.

Students in Red Group (last names A-I) will report in person on Mondays and Tuesday and will learn online Wednesdays, Thursdays and Fridays.