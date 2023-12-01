BreakingNews
Coroner IDs driver killed in crash on Salem Avenue in Harrison Twp.

A driver who was killed in a two-vehicle crash on Monday in Harrison Twp. has been identified.

Jashon Greene, 27, died in the crash that happened in 3900 block of Salem Avenue, the Montgomery County Coroner’s Office said.

Crews were dispatched around 9:45 p.m. Monday. Witnesses said a silver Buick was headed north at high speed on Salem Avenue, swerving when it crossed the double yellow line and struck a Ford Ranger pickup truck traveling south on Salem Avenue, according to the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office.

Greene, the only occupant in the Buick, was pronounced dead on the scene.

The driver of the pickup was taken to a local hospital for minor injuries, and the adult and child passengers in the truck were not injured.

The crash remains under investigation.

