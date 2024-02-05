Coroner IDs man killed in head-on crash in Washington Twp.

The crash remains under investigation by Centerville police.

Emergency crews responded to reports of a two-vehicle crash around 8:17 p.m. at West Social Row Road and Yankee Street, according to the Montgomery County Regional Dispatch.

“We determined that a pickup truck and a sedan were involved in a crash,” Keith Wallace with the Centerville Police Department said previously. “It is early in the investigation, but at this point it appears the truck crossed over the median and crashed head-on into the sedan.”

The pickup truck driver sustained injuries and was taken to a local hospital for evaluation and treatment, Wallace said. The extent of the driver’s injuries is unknown.

The driver of the sedan, later identified as Pike, was pronounced dead at the scene.

We will update this story as we learn more.